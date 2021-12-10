Minco Silver Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) announced that the Company has appointed Ms. Melinda Hsu, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, as its Corporate Secretary effective on December 10, 2021.

Also effective on December 10, 2021, Ms. Jennifer Trevitt has resigned as the Company's Vice President Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary. Minco Silver thanks Ms. Trevitt for her services and contribution to the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Ken Cai

Chairman and CEO

For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Melinda Hsu at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 [email protected]

