MINCO CAPITAL GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

TSX-V: MMM

OTCQX: MGHCF

FSE: MI5

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQX: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) announces that it has granted 2,700,000 incentive stock options under its stock option plan to certain officers, consultants, directors, and employees of the Company in accordance with its stock option plan.

All of the options are exercisable at $0.055 per share for a period of five years and vesting over 18 months.

The Company's stock option plan was approved by the Company's shareholders on June 27, 2017, and by the TSX Venture Exchange on August 23, 2017.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ken Cai"

President

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. (TSXV: MMM / OTCQX: MGHCF / FSE: MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The Company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation.

SOURCE Minco Capital Corp.

For further information: For more information on Minco Capital Corp., please visit the website at www.mincocapitalcorp.com or contact Renee Lin at (604)-688-8002 or [email protected]