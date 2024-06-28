Minco Capital Corp. Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TSX-V: MMM

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQX: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 3, and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 24, 2024 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxy votes received from shareholders, the results were as follows:

Director Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Ken Z. Cai 100 % Nil Malcolm F. Clay 99.91 % 0.09 % Michael Doggett 99.91 % 0.09 %

Shareholders voted 99.91% in favour of setting the number of directors at three, 100% in favour of appointing Smyth CPA LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors, and 99.91% in favour of transacting other business.

Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results filed under the Company SEDAR profile on June 28, 2024.

About Minco Capital: Minco Capital Corp. (TSXV: MMM / OTCQX: MGHCF / FSE: MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The Company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation. For more information on Minco Capital Corp., please visit the website at www.mincocapitalcorp.com or contact Renee Lin at (604)-688-8002 or [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

