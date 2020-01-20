Minco Capital Announces Retirement of Director

TSX-V: MMM

OTCQX: MGHCF

FSE: MI5

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSX-V: MMM/OTCQX: MGHCF/FSE:MI5) today announced that Mr. Robert Callander has retired from the Board of Directors effective January 16, 2020. Mr. Callander has been a Director since August 23, 1996. The Company thanks Mr. Callander for his 24 years of service and support to the Company and wishes him all the best in the future.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Ken Cai

Chairman and CEO

SOURCE Minco Capital Corp.

For further information: on Minco Capital Corp., please visit the website at www.mincocapitalcorp.com or contact Ken Leigh at (604)-688-8002 or [email protected]

