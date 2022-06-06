What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON , June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase for the Milton Logistics Hub Project, a container logistics hub located in Milton, Ontario.

Why is the Agency holding a public comment period?

The former Minister of Environment and Climate Change approved the project in 2021. Since then, the proponent, Canadian National Railway Company, has proposed revising its approach for the reconfiguration of two existing oil pipelines around the terminal area.

The Agency invites you to review an analysis of this change and the proposed amendments to the Decision Statement during this comment period. Please note that this comment period is strictly on the proposed amendments to the project. The project approval cannot be amended.

How can I participate?

Review the draft Analysis Report and provide your feedback on the amendments proposed by the Agency to the Decision Statement following its analysis of the environmental effects of the proposed project change.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until June 27, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80100). The Agency's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project change are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

