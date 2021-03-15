MIAMI, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Milo, the digital banking and lending startup serving global consumers, today announced that it will now provide U.S. home loans to Canadian citizens so they can purchase or refinance their U.S. investment properties.

Globally, Milo provides consumers with a quicker, simpler, fully online process to qualify, underwrite, and close a loan from anywhere in the world with fair U.S. interest rates. Since the summer of 2020, Milo has processed more than $100 million in loan requests for purchases or cash-out refinance loans.

Canada presents a new base of English-speaking customers for Milo's innovative and technology-driven services. The country represents the second-largest market of foreigners purchasing real estate in the United States, according to the National Association of Realtors. Milo expects the country to remain a large player in the space for years to come.

"Many Canadians we encounter have always dreamed of purchasing properties in Florida, Arizona, Texas, and California," said Josip Rupena, CEO and Founder of Milo. "With today's low interest rates and Milo's unique digital lending experience, that dream is now closer to reality."

On the heels of its $6 million seed round announcement earlier this year, Milo has begun hiring new personnel for its U.S.-based team, which will allow them to serve and support Canadian nationals. Milo is already represented by 10 nationalities and will continue expanding its team to serve the needs of growing global consumers segments.

About Milo

Milo is a financial technology company reimagining the way global consumers access financial solutions and Unlock What's Possible in a borderless world. By building a proprietary technology stack from the ground up and bringing on a world-class team, the company has enabled foreign nationals to access millions of dollars in U.S. home loans through quickly qualifying, underwriting and closing loans – no bank visit required. Milo is passionate about driving digital transformation of financial services, solving real problems, and making a meaningful impact in people's lives. For more information visit www.milocredit.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Milo Credit

