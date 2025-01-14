TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Millpledge Veterinary, a UK-based, global manufacturer of high-quality veterinary medical supplies, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Eickemeyer Canada, effective February 2025. Eickemeyer, a well-established provider of veterinary products throughout the globe, will take over the distribution of Millpledge's innovative range of veterinary products across Canada, significantly streamlining the company's current operations in the North American market.

With a proven track record in providing exceptional service and expertise to the veterinary industry, Eickemeyer Canada is a trusted name for veterinarians across the country. This new partnership will enable Canadian veterinary practices to continue to purchase Millpledge's advanced product lines of surgical consumables, wound care solutions, and other essential veterinary products exclusively through Eickemeyer in Canada, while eliminating the need for Millpledge to distribute to multiple buying groups throughout the country.

Tara Michelle Hustedde, General Sales Manager of Millpledge – US & Canada, added, "We are excited to partner with Eickemeyer Canada, a company that shares our dedication to delivering exceptional veterinary solutions. Eickemeyer's extensive distribution network and deep understanding of the Canadian market make them the ideal partner to support the growing demand for Millpledge products. Together, we look forward to ensuring that Canadian veterinary professionals have access to the highest quality tools and supplies to improve patient outcomes."

"We are thrilled to partner with Millpledge Veterinary and continue to bring their renowned range of veterinary supplies to the Canadian market," said Courtney Rose, Managing Director of Eickemeyer North America. "Millpledge's commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with Eickemeyer's mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to veterinary professionals. This collaboration represents a great opportunity to enhance the standard of care for animals across Canada, and we are excited to begin this new chapter with them in February 2025."

For more information on Millpledge's product offerings, or to learn more about Eickemeyer Canada's distribution services, please visit www.millpledgeveterinary.us or www.eickemeyercanada.ca.

About Millpledge Veterinary

Millpledge Veterinary is a UK-based manufacturer with more than 45 years of experience producing high-quality veterinary medical products that change the lives of veterinary practices and their patients. With operations in the UK, Europe and North America, Millpledge has evolved to meet the changing demands of the industry as an international manufacturer of veterinary consumables, disposables, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, serving more than sixty-thousand veterinary practices worldwide.

About Eickemeyer Canada

Eickemeyer is a leading provider of veterinary equipment and supplies, serving veterinary professionals across Canada. With a strong focus on delivering the best products and services to the veterinary community, Eickemeyer is committed to helping clinics enhance the care they provide to their patients.

SOURCE Millpledge Veterinary

