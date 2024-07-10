Million-dollar award will advance Evercloak's low-carbon HVAC technology

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Evercloak's ground-breaking HVAC technology recently received another boost, with $1.1 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program (EIP).

The EIP funding supports a $1.8M project enabling Evercloak to accelerate the development of their membrane-based system, which can cut the energy required for air conditioning and dehumidification by up to 50%. According to the company's founder and CEO, Evelyn Allen, those reductions will be crucial as global temperatures rise.

"Air conditioning already accounts for 10 percent of the world's electricity consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions, and we know demand is going to triple by 2050," she says. "Evercloak's technology offers a huge opportunity to cut energy use and curb greenhouse gas emissions by efficiently dehumidifying air prior to cooling."

Traditional cooling systems chill the air until the water vapour is condensed – a very energy-intensive process. In contrast, Evercloak's system uses graphene-composite membranes designed to let water molecules pass through while keeping out the air.

To date, Evercloak is the only company in the world to have achieved the level of membrane performance and scalability required to create commercially viable membrane-based dehumidification systems. This innovative solution can improve the energy efficiency of HVAC systems without significant changes to infrastructure.

"Evercloak's dehumidification system is an excellent example of how Canadian innovation is playing a significant role in bringing the country towards a net-zero economy by 2050," says the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Natural Resources Canada. "Companies that invest in clean technologies are helping to decarbonize industry, limit greenhouse gas emissions, grow greener communities, and make home heating more reliable and affordable. I am pleased that NRCan is supporting projects that support clean innovation, reliable energy, and economic growth in the Kitchener-Waterloo area."

About Evercloak

Evercloak is revolutionizing how buildings are cooled. As an award-winning start-up, our aim is to improve indoor air comfort without further warming the planet. Our refrigerant-free dehumidification systems, powered by Evercloak's graphene-oxide proprietary membrane technology can improve building cooling efficiency by up to 50%. Evercloak is actively partnering with HVAC manufacturers to rapidly deploy our systems globally. Join us in shaping a cooler, greener future. To learn more, please visit https://www.evercloak.com/ .

About the Energy Innovation Program

The Government of Canada's Department of Natural Resources Energy Innovation Program (EIP) advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada meet its climate change targets, while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects, and other related scientific activities. Managed by the Office of Energy Research and Development, EIP has an annual grants and contributions budget and runs targeted calls, and other strategic collaboration and investments programs. To learn more, please visit https://natural-resources.canada.ca/science-and-data/funding-partnerships/opportunities/grants-incentives/energy-innovation-program/18876 .

