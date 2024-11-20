Validating Evercloak's dehumidification technology at world-leading energy lab

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - In the coming months, Evercloak will be testing its game-changing dehumidification technology at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) — a global leader in the science and engineering of energy efficiency.

Evercloak is one of 3 companies recently selected to participate in the 14th cohort of the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2). The clean technology program provides promising startups with access to NREL's cutting-edge facilities, as well as US$250,000 in funding to run trials.

"Being part of IN2 is an incredible opportunity to access world-class testing facilities and researchers to accelerate Evercloak's technology development," says Evercloak founder and CEO Evelyn Allen. "The aim of this project is to further demonstrate just how effectively our membrane-based technology can cut the energy needed to cool and dehumidify buildings."

While traditional air conditioners and dehumidifiers rely on energy-hungry condensers to remove moisture, Evercloak's technology uses proprietary graphene oxide-composite membranes that let water molecules pass through while blocking air molecules. By offering dehumidification components, Evercloak's technology enables seamless integration with various air handling units, paving the way for widespread adoption in the HVAC market.

That makes Evercloak an excellent fit for IN2. Funded by Wells Fargo and co-administered by NREL, the US$50 million program aims to commercialize high-impact, low-carbon solutions that tackle urgent climate challenges. Cohort 14 focuses on reducing the energy impact of commercial buildings, which currently account for 19 per cent of U.S. energy use.

"With increasing urbanization, addressing energy demands and building resilience is paramount," said Sarah Derdowski, IN² program manager at NREL. "These startups have market-ready technologies poised to make a meaningful impact on how we manage buildings' energy demands. Their solutions are designed for quick deployment across diverse settings, helping to accelerate adoption and maximize energy efficiency and sustainability."

About Evercloak

Evercloak is revolutionizing how buildings are cooled. As an award-winning start-up, our aim is to improve indoor air comfort without further warming the planet. Our refrigerant-free dehumidification systems, powered by Evercloak's proprietary graphene-oxide membrane technology can improve building cooling efficiency by up to 50%. Evercloak is actively partnering with HVAC manufacturers to rapidly deploy our systems globally. Join us in shaping a cooler, greener future. To learn more, please visit https://www.evercloak.com/ .

About the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) is a US$50 million clean technology program funded by Wells Fargo and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory. IN² advances clean technologies from ideation to commercialization—validating emerging startups in the built environment and infrastructure sectors, while facilitating connections with end users who receive practical implementation guidance in support of their sustainability goals. IN² is guided by a mission to foster innovation and increase market adoption of clean technologies to address urgent climate challenges.

To learn more, please visit https://in2ecosystem.com.

SOURCE Evercloak