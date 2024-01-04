TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is pleased to announce the admission of 14 new partners to the Firm's partnership, effective January 1. This exceptional and diverse group have set the standard for client service, innovation and leadership throughout their careers.

"On behalf of the Firm's Executive Committee, I am delighted to welcome this remarkable group of lawyers to the partnership," says Peter Auvinen, Chair of Miller Thomson. "The skills and expertise of our new Partners add further depth to our Partnership which will allow us to better serve our clients."

Congratulations to our new partners:

Ahmad Adam ( Toronto ) specializes in structured finance and securitization. His practice covers banking, finance, and securities law, with a focus on corporate and project finance.





Cindy Aulicino ( Vaughan ) is a Real Estate Lawyer specializing in commercial real estate law. Her practice encompasses acquisitions, dispositions, commercial leasing, banking transactions, with a focus on project and acquisition finance, and the handling of brownfield property transactions.





Katherine Cavan ( London ) is a Real Estate Lawyer focused on commercial real estate law. She is experienced in complex transactions involving purchase/sale, financing, and leasing, with a particular focus on energy, infrastructure, and development projects.





Nizar Dahrouge ( Edmonton ) is a Business Law Lawyer with versatility specializing in mergers and acquisitions, business structuring, financing, and commercial agreements. He also has extensive experience in real estate transactions, including acquisitions, sales, financing, and leasing, and is recognized for his ability to handle complex transactions.





Jasmine de Guise (Montréal) is a Litigation Lawyer focused on insurance. She's experienced in product liability, personal injury, and fraud detection, and is known for her meticulous approach and dedication to effective results.





Haley E. Edmonds ( Edmonton ) is a Litigation Lawyer specialized in civil and commercial litigation with a focus on construction disputes. She represents various parties in construction and engineering project disputes, and has experience in contract, corporate, and insurance disputes.





Stephen Hsia ( Vancouver ) is a Tax Lawyer specializing in charities law and estate planning, providing strategic advice to charitable organizations and families for legacy planning. Recognized as a "One to Watch" by Best Lawyers in Canada , he is also an active speaker and writer on topics related to charities, governance, and estate planning.





Kaitlin Jagersky (Waterloo) is a Litigation Lawyer with specialization in family law, offering unique strategies to assist clients post relationship or marriage breakdown. She's known for a child-focused approach in parenting issues and is adept in handling various family law matters, including divorce, custody, support, and property division, with a focus on alternative dispute resolution methods.





Luc-Antoine Manneh (Montréal) is a Business Law Lawyer specializing in Banking & Financial Services. He is adept at handling local and cross-border financing transactions, and is known for building lasting business relationships and providing tailored advice to meet client expectations.





Geoff Mason ( Vancouver ) is a Labour and Employment Lawyer with experience in employment and human rights. He offers practical and creative solutions to complex workplace issues, leveraging his background as an entrepreneur and his experience with diverse industries to provide tailored legal services, focusing on competency, efficiency, and results.





Sheila Morris ( Toronto ) is a Litigation Lawyer focusing on estates and trusts. Recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in Canada , she is experienced in will challenges, dependent support claims, and complex trust proceedings. Sheila is valued for her pragmatic and results-driven advice.





Michael Prosia ( London ) is a Litigation Lawyer focused on insurance and condominium disputes. He is known for his creative legal solutions and sensitivity to client needs, with expertise covering all facets of insurance litigation and condominium corporation representation in various litigation matters.





Kaleigh Sonshine ( Toronto ) is a Litigation Lawyer with a focus on commercial litigation, insolvency, and intellectual property. Her approach is proactive and pragmatic, emphasizing strategic advice and effective dispute resolution through court advocacy and alternative dispute methods like mediation and arbitration.





( ) is a Litigation Lawyer with a focus on commercial litigation, insolvency, and intellectual property. Her approach is proactive and pragmatic, emphasizing strategic advice and effective dispute resolution through court advocacy and alternative dispute methods like mediation and arbitration. Brittany Sud ( Toronto ) is a Tax Lawyer specialized in estates and trusts, focusing on both planning and administration, probate planning, income tax strategies, and charitable giving. Recognized for her expertise, she regularly presents at professional conferences and contributes to legal publications, while also serving as a supervising lawyer for Pro Bono Students Canada Wills Project.

Media Material:

A photo of the new partners and their biographical profiles are available at www.millerthomson.com.

About Miller Thomson

