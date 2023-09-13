TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Miller Thomson, one of Canada's leading business law firms, is excited to announce the launch of its employer brand campaign. After a comprehensive brand refresh, the firm is proud to unveil an unparalleled employer brand that reflects its core values and resonates with both current and prospective members of the team.

An employer brand represents the unique identity and reputation cultivated by an organization as an employer. Miller Thomson's employer brand encompasses the enterprising, impactful, and inclusive spirit that defines the firm. Through this campaign, Miller Thomson aims to attract top talent who align with its values and aspirations.

Peter Auvinen, Chair of Miller Thomson, added, "This launch marks an exciting milestone for our firm. Our employer brand represents the heart and soul of Miller Thomson, showcasing our commitment to fostering innovation, personal growth, and a diverse and inclusive work environment. We are confident that this campaign will attract exceptional talent, provide a sense of belonging for our people who will contribute to our continued success."

Jessica Watkins, Chief Talent Officer at Miller Thomson, commented, "We are thrilled to unveil our employer brand, which truly captures the essence of who we are as a firm. Regardless of role, we are united in our vision and dedication to making each day fulfilling for ourselves and each other. We do great work for great clients in an environment of acceptance and understanding. We believe that our collective success is rooted in the power of our people, and our employer brand is a testament to that belief."

A series of videos which encapsulate the essence of our employer brand will be shared across our social media platforms as of today. In addition, Miller Thomson has revamped its LinkedIn Life Page and enhanced the "Work Here" section on its website to provide a comprehensive and authentic view of what it's like to work at the firm. These platforms will serve as valuable resources for individuals seeking a deeper understanding of Miller Thomson's culture, values, and career opportunities.

