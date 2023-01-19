TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is pleased to announce that it is ranked in the Top 10 in both Bloomberg's Global M&A Mid-Market Legal Rankings (FY 2022) for Canada Mid-Market by deal count (up to $500 M), as well as Refinitiv's Global Mergers & Acquisitions Review (2022 Full Year) for number of completed M&A deals involving Canadian buyers or targets.

"Miller Thomson's Top 10 ranking in both the Bloomberg Global M&A Mid-Market Legal Rankings and the Refinitiv Global Mergers & Acquisitions Review is a reflection of the wide variety of M&A deals that our firm is involved in", says Jay Hoffman, Chair of the firm's Business Law Group. "We're pleased that the continuation of our significant M&A activity in 2022 has helped our clients to further their strategic agendas across key industries such as technology, health, transportation, business services and manufacturing."

The complete Bloomberg Global M&A Mid-Market Legal Rankings and Refinitiv Global Mergers & Acquisitions Review (2022 Full Year) provides further details on worldwide M&A activity in 2022.

