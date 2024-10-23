MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS RELAUNCHES GLOBAL GUEST LOYALTY PROGRAMME, MYMILLENNIUM

Unlock endless experiences, rewards, and personalised stays

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global hospitality brand, Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is proud to announce the relaunch of MyMillennium, its global travel loyalty programme, offering enhanced benefits for guests. With three new tiers – Classic, Silver, and Prestige – members can now enjoy personalised experiences, exclusive rates, and enhanced rewards across stays, dining, and more.

Programme Highlights

The relaunch of the MyMillennium Loyalty Programme covers MHR's global properties, including The Biltmore Mayfair, The Biltmore Los Angeles and Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore. MyMillennium

The revamped MyMillennium introduces seamless earning and redeeming options for MyPoints, with perks that cater to both leisure and business travellers. Members can access exclusive promotions and benefits at MHR properties, elevating their stay experiences. They can also accumulate MyPoints on their stays and dining, and redeem them for exclusive rewards, from complimentary room nights to dining vouchers and more.

Carolyn Wishnowski, Director of Global Branding, Marketing, and Loyalty, said, "The relaunch of MyMillennium is a significant milestone for Millennium Hotels and Resorts, representing months of in-depth research and dedicated effort. We've designed MyMillennium to offer our members meaningful moments and enhanced rewards. Whether celebrating a major milestone or enjoying a fuss-free business trip, members can accumulate and redeem MyPoints in ways that best serve their travel needs."

Enhanced Member Tiers

As members progress through the tiers, they unlock greater rewards. The Silver tier (for those staying 10-19 nights per year) offers early check-in and late check-out and complimentary welcome amenities amongst other benefits, and the Prestige tier (20+ nights) provide elevated perks like complimentary club lounge access and room upgrades. Dining discounts increase with each tier, with Prestige members enjoying up to 25% off at participating restaurants and bars.

MyMillennium BIZ

MHR also introduces MyMillennium BIZ, a new programme for corporate clients, replacing MyMillennium Pro. Corporate bookers can earn MyPoints on business room bookings and meetings, while enjoying rewards such as bonus MyPoints and complimentary upgrades. This addition reinforces MHR's commitment to offering tailored loyalty programmes for all guests.

Saurabh Prakash, Interim Chief Operating Officer & Chief Commercial Officer, said, "The relaunch of MyMillennium and MyMillennium BIZ reflect our dedication to providing personalised experiences and rewarding loyalty for our diverse guests. These programmes are designed to ensure that both leisure and corporate travellers receive a tailored, seamless experience that enhances their journey with Millennium Hotels and Resorts."

Guests can sign up for MyMillennium to start enjoying personalised stays and rewards.

