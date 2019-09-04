Millennials say high industry growth potential and opportunities for advancement are both significant factors when considering employers

According to a national survey, what millennials seek in an employment setting match attributes found in auto dealership workplaces.

OTTAWA, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the national Cars and Jobs program released the findings of a cross country survey of Canadian millennials (those currently aged 18 to 38), revealing that being at the forefront of technological advancement, industry growth potential, and diverse opportunities for advancement are all significant factors when millennials are considering employers.

"Since unemployment in Canada is at its lowest level in four decades, it's critical for employers to highlight their competitive advantages," said Catherine Fortin LeFaivre, public affairs advisor for Cars and Jobs. "These survey results reveal that the workplace attributes found at auto dealerships are very much in line with what millennials job seekers desire in a workplace."

The survey, commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), was conducted with 2,000 Canadian millennials by Abacus Data in the summer of 2019.

The results reveal that 68% of respondents said they wished to work in an organization where opportunities for advancement are plentiful and diverse, and which are tied to significant financial benefits.

63% of respondents said they wished to work in a sector which has experienced significant growth recently, and which is projected to continue growing.

61% said they wished to work in a sector that's at the forefront of technological advancements and which contributes to improving people's day to day lives.

"If you look at all these elements – opportunities tied to significant financial benefits, ongoing industry growth, and being at the centre of technological advancements – these are all present in the modern auto dealership," said Fortin LeFaivre.

Fortin LeFaivre said that millennial job seekers are often surprised to hear about the diversity of careers that exist within dealerships, as revealed in a January 2018 national survey, but that persception is beginning to change.

The respondents were also asked to rank the three best ways an organization could reach their demographic when advertising a job opportunity. 59% said job websites was in their top three, while 42% said Facebook, 36% said word of mouth, and 30% said LinkedIn.

Cars and Jobs presents a strong offering for millennials with its online platform, matching job seekers with a variety of auto dealership positions throughout Canada, including, but not limited to sales advisor, service technician, bookkeeper, marketing specialist, receptionist, finance manager, and many more.

In 2018, CADA launched Auto Career Start to promote dealership career opportunities amongst job applicants across Canada. The national effort was recently rebranded to Cars and Jobs to leverage the popularity of that pre-existing platform. The objectives of the program, which included targeting millennials, women, new Canadians and veterans, remain the same.

More information on the program can be found on Cars and Jobs.

The Cars and Jobs national program (formerly Auto Career Start) aims to promote the many rewarding and well-paid career options available in automobile dealerships all over the country on top of providing valuable training and job search advice. Cars and Jobs connects job seekers to vacancies in new vehicle dealerships across Canada and is Canada's only platform for auto dealership jobs.

