Milestone Environmental Contracting Launches Indigenous Student Bursary Program to Support Future Leaders in Environmental Contracting

LANGLEY, BC, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Milestone Environmental Contracting Inc. has announced the launch of its Indigenous Student Bursary Program, a new initiative designed to support Indigenous youth (ages 15-29) pursuing careers in environmental contracting and related fields. This program reflects Milestone's commitment to economic reconciliation by investing in Indigenous talent and fostering sustainable development within Indigenous communities.

Eric Pringle, CEO and Managing Partner at Milestone said "Opportunities like this can be life-changing. By investing in Indigenous students, we're not just supporting their education, we're empowering future leaders who will bring new ideas, skills, and perspectives to the industry."

For the 2025 academic year, Milestone will award a $2,500 bursary to one Indigenous student enrolled in an accredited Canadian post-secondary program in Engineering, Skilled Trades, Business Management, Human Resources, or Accounting/Finance.

"Indigenous communities have always been stewards of the land, and this bursary is about continuing that in new ways. We hope to see these students grow into skilled professionals who make a lasting impact in their careers and communities," remarked Gavin Domitter, Director, Indigenous Engagement.

In addition to the bursary, the selected recipient may have the opportunity for work experience within Milestone, providing hands-on industry exposure and career development.

The Bursary is available for people of Indigenous ancestry (First Nation, Métis, or Inuit) who are enrolled or accepted into an accredited post-secondary institution in Canada.

Milestone's Bursary is currently accepting applications, and interested applicants must submit their applications by June 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PST. The recipient will be announced by July 30, 2025.

For complete information about the program, please visit: https://milestoneenv.ca/about/indigenous-student-bursary-program/

About Milestone Environmental Contracting

Milestone Environmental Contracting Inc. is a leader in environmental remediation, reclamation, and specialized contracting services. With a strong focus on Indigenous partnerships and sustainability, Milestone delivers innovative solutions that improve communities and environments across Canada.

SOURCE Milestone Environmental Contracting Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Lesley Stefanski, Marketing Lead, Milestone Environmental Contracting, [email protected]