Milestone Environmental Contracting Achieves Bronze PAIR Accreditation for Indigenous Relations Excellence

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - At the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) Indigenous Relations Forum & PAIR Awards event in Calgary, Milestone Environmental Contracting Inc. was awarded the Bronze Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR). PAIR is a prestigious recognition of dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities and advancing economic reconciliation.

The PAIR Accreditation reflects Milestone's commitment to building inclusive relationships, prioritizing respect, collaboration, and open communication. The Bronze Accreditation represents the company's efforts in meeting key metrics, including economic distribution, Indigenous employment, training and development, procurement from Indigenous firms, and community giving and engagement.

"Walking shoulder to shoulder, the goal is to grow our relationships, prosper together, and address the past in a way that builds for a better tomorrow," said Eric Pringle, CEO and Managing Partner at Milestone. "The PAIR program has been a valuable exercise in self-reflection, helping us align our actions with our mission, vision, values, and Indigenous guiding principles."

Gavin Domitter, Director of Indigenous Engagement, emphasized the broader implications of the accreditation: "This Bronze Accreditation assures us that we're on the right path in what is a long-term journey of listening, learning, and collaborating to build and strengthen relations with Indigenous communities, peoples, and businesses."

The PAIR program measures corporate commitment and encourages organizations to take actionable steps toward fostering inclusive economic growth. For Milestone, this is a continuation of several years of dedication to creating long-term partnerships with Indigenous communities that lead to mutual benefits, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

https://milestoneenv.ca/indigenous-engagement-inclusion/

