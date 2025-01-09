MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - In an economic context where the rising cost of living heavily impacts households, personal finance is at the heart of Canadians' concerns. To help them navigate this new year, Milesopedia , Canada's leading platform for comparing credit cards and loyalty programs, publishes its grand 2025 Rankings of the Best Programs, Credit Cards, and Bank Accounts in Canada for the fourth consecutive year.

"2025 begins in an economy marked by the persistence of inflation and uncertainty contributing to the rising cost of living, making it essential to make the most out of every dollar spent. A good credit card can not only simplify payments but also enrich your daily life. Whether you want to reduce your everyday expenses, earn cash back on your essential purchases, gain access to airport lounges, or enjoy hotel upgrades, your credit cards can bring you much more than you might imagine. In the sea of banking offers, here is a ranking of cards and financial institutions that will allow you to maximize benefits according to your spending habits and needs. Too many Canadian consumers leave money on the table due to a lack of time or information. Our 2025 Rankings aim to democratize access to the best financial solutions and the rewards you deserve," explains Jean-Maximilien Voisine, President and Founder of Milesopedia.

NOTABLE NEW ADDITIONS IN THE 2025 RANKINGS

The 2025 Rankings have been expanded to better represent the diversity of the Canadian market and are based on an in-depth analysis of 255 financial products (171 credit cards and 84 bank accounts), evaluated using over 190 criteria.

From this thorough review, Milesopedia has awarded:

22 awards for credit cards

5 awards for banking services

New this year, 6 Milesopedia Community's Choice Award were granted following a public vote conducted between December 1 and December 14, 2024:

2 credit cards, and

4 loyalty programs.

The 2025 Rankings highlight notable changes, with new players emerging in the Milesopedia Community's Favourite Categories.

Voted Best Travel Credit Card, the American Express Cobalt Card dominated the competition. It stands out for its generous rewards on dining and travel, offering an unparalleled travel experience for Canadians.

As for cash back Credit Cards, the Scotiabank Gold American Express Card has been recognized as the Best Cash Back Credit Card by the community. Offering 5% cashback on grocery and dining purchases, this card enables everyday savings while maximizing rewards.

New products also make their way into the rankings, highlighting the diversification of offers and the evolving expectations of consumers regarding flexibility and accessibility.

In the realm of preferred loyalty programs, the Aeroplan Program was recognized for its exclusive benefits and flexibility in earning and redeeming points, while the American Express Membership Rewards program stood out for its versatility and the wide range of reward options available.

Regarding bank accounts, the National Bank Checking Account for Newcomers was awarded Best Bank for Newcomers in Quebec, while the EQ Bank Personal Account was recognized as the Best Online Banking Account for its ease of access and lack of fees.

Discover our 2025 Rankings now and explore a selection of the best financial products on the market, including credit cards, bank accounts, and loyalty programs. A variety of options to meet the needs of every profile: families, travellers, students, entrepreneurs, and newcomers, with tangible benefits on everyday spending, travel, and financial management.

ABOUT MILESOPEDIA

Since its founding in 2015, the Montreal-based Fintech Milesopedia has established itself as the leading bilingual Canadian reference on loyalty programs, credit cards, and bank accounts (chequing and savings) offered to Canadians. Constantly sought after for its unique expertise, the company has experienced prosperous growth, particularly due to its advanced credit card and bank account comparison solutions, the most widely used in the country, reaching over 2 million unique consumers monthly through the Milesopedia Network, which includes nearly 15 partners: Protégez-Vous, François Charron, Educfinance, Dollars et cents | L'actualité, BB Jetlag, Retraite 101, Club Boomerang, Le Jeune retraité, NoovoMoi (Bell Media), InfoBref, The Canadian Jetsetter and RedFlagDeals (VerticalScope Inc.). Originally launched as a blog by Jean-Maximilien Voisine, an aviation and travel enthusiast, the team now includes 16 employees. The company makes financial products more accessible to consumers by simplifying financial literacy and promoting the responsible and profitable use of financial tools available in Canada.

