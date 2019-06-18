Mikisew Group of Companies and Sodexo Canada Announce Joint Venture

EDMONTON, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Mikisew Group of Companies and Sodexo Canada have signed a new joint venture agreement called the Mikisew Sodexo Limited Partnership (MSLP).

Under the partnership, 51 per cent of the MSLP is owned by Mikisew Group of Companies and the remaining 49 per cent is owned by Sodexo Canada. The two companies have been business partners since November 2011 and operated under the brand Birch River Site Services. The newly branded joint venture MSLP was created in part, to give the companies behind the partnership more visibility in the community.

MSLP will continue to serve Suncor Mount Logan Lodge and CNRL (Canadian National Resources Limited) in the Fort McMurray region, also known as the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. With 200 employees, MSLP will deliver a range of services including housekeeping, custodial support and food service to 1,000 people three times each day. Employees of MSLP will continue to play an active role in the local community by organizing, sponsoring and hosting various cultural events, including the Mikisew Cree Treaty Day and Mikisew Cree Cultural Retreat.

"Sodexo has been a remarkable partner for the Mikisew Group of Companies over the past eight years and we're excited to form our newly incorporated Limited Partnership," says Edward Courtoreille, CEO, Mikisew Group of Companies. "This newly formed entity confirms our commitment and intent to working with Sodexo in the region for the distant future."

"By creating this joint venture, we're strengthening our shared vision to advance the work we do to support communities in this vital region of Alberta," says Ivor MacGregor, SVP, Sodexo Canada. "We value the local expertise, skills and commitment the Mikisew Group of Companies brings to our partnership and look forward to continued prosperity and growth."

"The Mikisew Sodexo Limited Partnership is a strong example of how like-minded organizations can join forces for a common business purpose," says JP Gladu, President and CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. "Joint ventures between Indigenous companies and the private sector are ideal because they build on the strengths and values that each bring to the table."

Both Mikisew Group of Companies and Sodexo Canada are Patron members of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB).

About the Mikisew Group of Companies

Mikisew Group of Companies is owned directly by the Mikisew Cree First Nation. The Mikisew Group of Companies is comprised of two main operating entities (wholly owned) and 11 limited partnerships and joint ventures (majority owned) servicing the Alberta oil sands in various industries including site services, fleet maintenance, transportation services, emergency medical response and fire response, camp and catering services, construction services, structural steel, electrical and instrumentation services, aerodrome handling and facilities maintenance. For more information, visit www.mikisewgroup.com.

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo has been delivering On-Site Services in Canada for over 40 years. Recognized as a strategic partner, Sodexo Canada is dedicated to providing Quality of Life Services for clients, their employees and visitors in the corporate, education, healthcare and energy and resources segments. These Quality of Life Services create healthy, safe, and efficient environments allowing individuals and organizations to grow and succeed. Delivering food and facilities management services for over 185 clients, Sodexo is a market leader in Canada in terms of revenue and consumers served, and has been recognized as a top diversity employer for the past six consecutive years. Sodexo Canada is proud to have created the Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization, that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than 1 million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Follow us on Twitter @SodexoCanada

13,000 employees

100+services

185 clients

223 sites

