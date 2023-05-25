Mike Duheme's ceremonial swearing-in as 25th Commissioner of the RCMP

GATINEAU, QC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme's Change of Command ceremony took place today at the Salaberry Armoury in Gatineau, Quebec. The ceremony marks the symbolic handover of authority from outgoing Commissioner Brenda Lucki to incoming Commissioner Mike Duheme.

"Becoming Commissioner at this time in history of the RCMP is a tremendous honour and privilege," said Commissioner Duheme. "Guided by my mandate letter, we are moving forward on change and innovation. We're building the modern, inclusive and diverse police organization that Canadians expect and deserve. The opportunities and expectations for the RCMP are clear, and together, we are ready to take on the challenge."

"I could not be more proud to be leading this organization," he added. "I am inspired each and every day by the hard work and the unwavering dedication and loyalty shown by our employees."

On hand to witness the ceremony were the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, and many RCMP employees and community members.

During the ceremony, the RCMP Pipes and Drums band, members, veterans and employees performed a ceremonial march-past to honour the former and the new commissioner.

About the ceremony

The ceremony features the handing over of the Commissioner's tipstaff, which contains the official Change of Command document, from the outgoing Commissioner to the incoming Commissioner. The tipstaff represents the authority, command and law enforcement responsibility borne by the RCMP Commissioner and is displayed in the Commissioner's office.

