Miik Rewards Shoppers for Supporting Other Canadian Brands with "Keep it Canadian" Challenge

Woman-owned sustainable clothing brand rewards customers for shopping local with exclusive discounts and a giveaway amid U.S. tariff strain

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- In response to growing economic pressures and new 50% U.S. tariffs being imposed on more Canadian goods as of August 19th, woman-owned Canadian sustainable fashion brand Miik is launching the Keep It Canadian Challenge. Running throughout the month of August, the initiative is designed to spark positive change by incentivizing Canadians to shop at other small, independent Canadian businesses.

Under the challenge, consumers who buy from any small Canadian brand (excluding Miik) can submit their proof of purchase to Miik to receive an exclusive 15% discount on Miik's upcoming Fall 2026 Collection. Purchases across all categories qualify, including home goods, beauty, jewellery, apparel, and back-to-school essentials. Additionally, participants who share their local finds on Instagram by tagging @miikinc and the featured Canadian brand are entered for a chance to win a $200 Miik gift card.

"Canadian home-grown businesses are facing real challenges. We all feel it," said Donna Smith, Founder and Creative Director of Miik. "We asked ourselves how we could use our platform to make a tangible, positive impact not just for ourselves, but for all the incredible small businesses around us."

The challenge sparked after one of Miik's social media videos addressing tariff impacts reached over 50,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments, highlighting a collective desire among Canadians to protect homegrown brands. Even though their apparel is CUSMA-compliant, Miik is among many Canadian domestic businesses that will be affected by the 50% tariffs starting August 19th, 2026, regardless of CUSMA compliance, and they know they share this challenge with many other sectors across Canada.

"From day one, Miik has been about building a community rooted in ethical production and mutual support," said Sue Cadman, CEO and President of Miik. "The Keep It Canadian Challenge is about keeping hard-earned dollars within our local economy. By rewarding our customers for supporting fellow Canadian entrepreneurs, we hope to start a chain reaction of conscious shopping that lasts far beyond this month."

Canadians can join the movement and submit receipts by visiting www.miik.ca/pages/keep-it-canadian-challenge or engaging with @miikinc on Instagram.

About Miik Inc.

Miik is a Canadian, woman-owned clothing brand redefining fashion with a focus on sustainability, comfort and building community. Proudly made in Canada, Miik designs wardrobe staples that are as soft, stretchy and durable as they are stylish. Each garment is made using eco-friendly fabrics and ethical manufacturing practices, all within 50km of their Toronto-based head office. Miik is committed to showcasing real bodies, and hosts live online fashion shows featuring women of different shapes, sizes, and ages. From buttery-soft leggings to their tailored blazers, Miik creates timeless, versatile pieces that prioritize comfort. Learn more at www.miik.ca.

SOURCE Miik Inc

Media Contact: Johanna Taylor, Marketing & Communications Manager, Miik Inc., [email protected], www.miik.ca