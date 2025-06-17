Miik's "Made in Canada" Sale supports Indigenous Education and celebrates Canadian craftsmanship

Toronto-based clothing brand combines sustainable style with social impact, donating $10,000 annually to support Indigenous women's education.

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Miik, a woman-owned sustainable fashion brand, proudly announces their upcoming Made in Canada Sale—a celebration of Canadian craftsmanship supporting Indigenous education. Running from June 25 to July 2, the sale features Miik's timeless collection—all milled, dyed, cut, sewn, and shipped from their Toronto headquarters.

But this sale is more than just a showcase of eco-friendly fashion. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the "Miik Foundation Award for Indigenous Women" in partnership with Indigenous-led charity, Indspire . The Miik Foundation commits $10,000 annually, funding 3 separate $3000 awards for Indigenous women, non-binary, and two-spirit individuals who are seeking financial aid towards their post-secondary education.

This year's Made in Canada Sale kicks-off with a Live Online Fashion Show on June 25 , where Miik's Founder Donna Smith and her guests will model styles on women of different ages, shapes, and sizes.

"Our customers want to see themselves represented, and they deserve to," says Donna Smith, Founder and Creative Director of Miik Inc. "We showcase women with real bodies, while celebrating what it really means to be a Canadian-made clothing brand."

Why Miik is a Canadian brand to watch:

100% Canadian-Made: Every step—from custom fabric milling to final packaging—happens within 50km of their Toronto head office.





head office. Sustainably Designed: Low-impact dyes, eco-luxe fabrics, and ethical production reduce environmental impact.





Woman-Owned and Operated: Led by a passionate team of women, Miik is committed to conscious production, and showcases styles on women with real bodies.





Giving Back : Miik commits $10,000 annually to the Miik Foundation for Indigenous Women Award, helping remove barriers to education for Indigenous individuals.

About Miik Inc:

Miik is a Canadian, woman-owned clothing brand redefining fashion with a focus on sustainability, comfort and building community. Proudly made in Canada, Miik designs wardrobe staples that are as soft, stretchy and durable as they are stylish. Each garment is made using eco-friendly fabrics and ethical manufacturing practices, all within 50km of their Toronto-based head office. Miik is committed to showcasing real bodies and hosts live online fashion shows featuring women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. From buttery-soft leggings to their tailored blazers, Miik creates timeless, versatile pieces that prioritize comfort. Shop online at www.miik.ca.

