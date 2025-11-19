Miik's "Keep it Canadian" Black Friday Sale Encourages Shoppers to Skip Big Box This Season

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - This Black Friday, Miik is inviting shoppers to "Keep it Canadian." The sustainable fashion brand's sale launches today with styles up to 60% off , spotlighting slow fashion, local manufacturing, and community impact during the busiest shopping week of the year.

From now through Cyber Monday, Miik is offering major savings on their signature eco-friendly styles -- all thoughtfully designed and ethically produced within 50km of their Toronto headquarters.

"Small Canadian businesses are being squeezed by big-box brands that tend to inflate prices, so shoppers think they're getting a deal," says Sue Cadman, CEO of Miik Inc. "Our pricing is transparent, and our sales are honest. With rising duties affecting our international customers, we're relying on local consumers more than ever. Every purchase from a Canadian-made brand keeps dollars and jobs right here at home."

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business , 66 cents of every dollar stays in the community when you support local business, while only 11 cents of every dollar spent stays local when consumers shop at a large multinational retailer.

A portion of Miik's Black Friday sale will support two Ontario-based organizations uplifting women and families:

The Love Club – A grassroots, not-for-profit initiative that provides new baby clothing to families in need through a network of registered charities.

– A grassroots, not-for-profit initiative that provides new baby clothing to families in need through a network of registered charities. Women's Habitat – An Etobicoke non-profit offering safe shelter, housing support, and trauma-informed services for women and families experiencing violence or housing instability.

"Supporting and uplifting women has been at the heart of Miik since day one," says Donna Smith, Miik's Founder and Creative Director. "From featuring real women as our models to partnering with organizations that champion women, we want every part of our business to build community."

Why Miik is a Canadian Brand to Watch:

100% Canadian-Made – From fabric milling to final packaging, everything happens within 50km of Miik's Toronto head office.

– From fabric milling to final packaging, everything happens within 50km of Miik's Toronto head office. Sustainably Designed – Eco-friendly fabrics, low-impact dyes, and ethical production reflect a commitment to people and planet.

– Eco-friendly fabrics, low-impact dyes, and ethical production reflect a commitment to people and planet. Woman-Owned + Inclusive – Led by a team of women designing for real bodies with sizing from XS–4X and petites.

– Led by a team of women designing for real bodies with sizing from XS–4X and petites. Giving Back – Through the Miik Foundation, the brand partners with charities such as Indspire, Plan Canada and more. This Black Friday, Miik is supporting The Love Club and Women's Habitat -- prioritizing women's safety and support.

Miik is available for interviews, features and collaborations on:

Canadian-made sustainable fashion

Women-led small businesses

Community partnerships

Inclusive fashion (sizes XS–4X and petites)

Miik is a Canadian, woman-owned clothing brand redefining fashion with a focus on sustainability, comfort and building community. Proudly made in Canada, Miik designs wardrobe staples that are as soft, stretchy and durable as they are stylish. Each garment is made using eco-friendly fabrics and ethical manufacturing practices, all within 50km of their Toronto-based head office. Miik is committed to showcasing real bodies and hosts live online fashion shows featuring women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. From buttery-soft leggings to their tailored blazers, Miik creates timeless, versatile pieces that prioritize comfort. Learn more at www.miik.ca .

