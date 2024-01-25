Midea KWHA Showcases Energy-Efficient Whole-House Water and Heating Solutions at AHR Expo in Chicago

During the expo, as China's top water heater producers, Midea KWHA has introduced a comprehensive lineup of products and solutions designed to cater to the varied water needs of an entire household. This includes electric storage water heaters, electric tankless water heaters, gas tankless water heaters, water purifiers, water softeners, and under-sink water purifiers.

The premixed tankless water heater is particularly noteworthy. It boasts a Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) of up to 0.95, indicating its high energy efficiency. It significantly reduces operating costs and supports environmental sustainability. Moreover, this product has earned the prestigious ENERGY STAR Certification, further confirming its energy-saving capabilities.

Serving as the industry's premier destination for OEMs, engineers, contractors, facility operators, architects, educators, and other professionals, the AHR Expo offers visitors the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the latest innovations from Midea KWHA in home water treatment solutions.

Midea KWHA's products are renowned for their high efficiency, energy-saving capabilities, multifunctionality, and advanced technology. It provides a comprehensive solution for whole-house water purification and heating needs. This ensures that customers in the North American region have access to clean, hot water in the kitchen, living room, bathrooms, or other spaces in their homes. Not only does this improve the quality of life, but it also significantly contributes to the health and wellbeing of individuals and their families.

With Midea KWHA's formidable technical prowess, the Midea whole house water solutions mark a new age where quality, safety, and convenience are fundamental to every home's water system. With Midea KWHA, homeowners are not merely installing a product; they are adopting a lifestyle of purity, efficiency, and innovation for their whole house.

SOURCE Midea KWHA

For further information: [email protected]

× Modal title