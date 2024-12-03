Midea Expands Canadian Market Presence with Industry-Leading Heat Pump Solutions

Revolutionary Cold Climate Technology Tailored for Canada

Midea's lineup is anchored by the EVOX G3 Heat Pump and air handler unit (AHU), a top-performing system featuring Midea's proprietary Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI) technology. The heat pump achieves up to 100% heating output at -15°F (-26°C) and operates down to -22°F (-30°C), ensuring reliable warmth even in harsh Canadian winters. Designed with flexibility in mind, the EVOX G3 is compatible with existing air handler units, allowing homeowners to upgrade their systems easily without needing a full replacement. For homes with add-on renovations or rooms that the ductwork doesn't reach, EVOX G3 offers customizable multi-zone configurations, including compatibility with Midea's mini-split systems. With a side-discharge heat pump and an AHU featuring a modular design, the EVOX G3 system is energy efficient and is engineered for ease of installation in tight spaces.

Midea's range of cold climate heat pumps are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing HVAC systems, making upgrades straightforward and cost-effective for homeowners. By providing compatibility with both ducted and ductless systems, these solutions reduce the need for extensive renovations, helping homeowners achieve energy savings without major structural changes.

Expansion of Heat Pump Technology into Different Categories

In addition to the EVOX G3 system, Midea's commitment to versatility and efficiency spans a range of products that meet different household needs. For instance, the Midea Packaged Window Heat Pump offers a compact solution for specific installations, while the Heat Pump Water Heater (HPWH) brings unparalleled energy efficiency to residential water heating. Utilizing advanced air-source heat transfer, the HPWH is up to four times more efficient than traditional electric water heaters, offering homeowners considerable energy savings and meeting the stringent standards of Canada's Greener Homes Grant program.

"Our products, including EVOX G3 and the HPWH, are developed to meet the highest performance and efficiency standards, ensuring reliable heating and cost savings for homeowners in the most challenging conditions," said David Rames, Senior Product Manager at the Midea America Research & Development Center. "The Mississauga showroom opening – and plans to open more in Canada – demonstrate Midea's commitment to making our innovative and sustainable heat pump solutions accessible to Canadian homeowners."

Midea Group, established in 1968, is renowned for developing smart home solutions, industrial technology, and sustainable innovations. With 17 R&D centers and 22 production facilities in 16 countries, Midea continually strives to meet the evolving needs of its global customers. Certified as the world's #1 residential inverter air conditioner company by Euromonitor International, Midea's Residential Air Conditioning division alone exported over 10 million high-efficiency inverter units in 2023.

Aligning with Canada's Climate Goals through Innovation

Midea's heat pump solutions qualify for Canadian national, regional, and utility-based incentives, including Canada's Greener Homes Loan and the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) Program. These programs make it easier for Canadians to upgrade to energy-efficient systems that align with national climate goals while saving on utility costs.

To support Canadian sales and service, on December 2, Midea opened its first Canadian flagship showroom and training center in Mississauga, Ontario. Spanning 23,000 square feet, this facility allows visitors to explore Midea's leading-edge heat pump technologies, such as the EVOX G3 Heat Pump System and the Heat Pump Water Heater (HPWH). The Mississauga showroom will also serve as a training hub for local contractors, helping to ensure Midea's high standards in installation and maintenance are upheld across the Toronto area.

"Our new showroom in Mississauga marks an important step in Midea's commitment to providing Canadians with the same industry leading heat pump technology that Americans have been upgrading to," said Phil Huang, Director of North America, Midea Residential Air Conditioning. "This showroom is just the beginning, with plans to bring more Midea showrooms to key markets across Canada."

Contractors and companies interested in becoming a Midea heat pump distributor, or consumers interested in upgrading to innovative Midea heating and cooling solutions, should call 1-866-643-3262.

For more information about Midea's heat pump solutions, please visit www.mideacomfortna.ca.

