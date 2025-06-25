Middleware Unveils Ops AI to Fix Application Issues Instantly

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Middleware, the full-stack observability platform, is changing the way companies handle production issues. Today, Middleware announces the launch of Ops AI, a powerful new tool that autonomously detects and resolves application issues in production environments. In early testing, the feature enabled engineering teams to improve productivity by nearly 80%.

From the very beginning, Middleware's mission has been to automate every step of observability and incident resolution. Ops AI builds on core capabilities such as data querying, anomaly detection, and infrastructure scaling to reproduce issues and simplify troubleshooting. Engineers simply install the Middleware APM agent and connect their GitHub repository. From there, Ops AI detects issues, identifies the root cause, and generates a fix as a pull request.

What Ops AI can do for you

Error Monitoring and Summarization: It collects errors from the front-end, back-end, error logs, and code exceptions, presenting them in an easily readable format that displays the error type, error message, exception, and error code line, along with a complete stack trace. Companies can also track and manage errors more efficiently by assigning statuses like 'reviewed', 'resolved', and 'ignored'.

Detailed Root Cause Analysis: Middleware's Ops AI identifies the exact location that caused the error by tracing a link to the codebase. It provides detailed error information, including the file name, code line, stack trace, and even related variables and version details. This makes it easy to understand what went wrong, allowing engineers to start fixing issues immediately without wasting time searching through logs or code.

One-click error resolution: With Ops AI, engineering teams can look at the root cause and a recommended one-click fix on a single screen. If the Ops AI is 95% confident in a bug fix, it can also generate a pull request (PR) with the fixed bugs through this interface to save time and get the application up and running again.

Continuous learning: Ops AI improves as it observes the platform and learns from historical data, including bug occurrences and fixes, enabling companies to reduce downtime of their production systems.

Middleware Reports Ops AI Cuts MTTR by 5x and Improves on-call productivity by 80%

Middleware has been using OpsAI for its own system, resulting in an impressive uptick in AI-powered bug fixes.

"We started using Ops AI at Middleware, and it now resolves over half of our production issues automatically. In tests with multiple customers, we've seen a detection-to-resolution rate of over 70%. We believe this is a game-changer for observability," said Laduram Vishnoi, Founder and CEO of Middleware.

The new Ops AI platform can increase on-call developer productivity by more than 80% and reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) by 5 times.

Automatically resolve more than 60% of production issues

Middleware's early customers are seeing strong results after integrating Ops AI into their production environments.

"We're heavy users of RUM and have tried many tools before discovering Middleware. We've been using Ops AI for the past few weeks, and it has automatically resolved about 60% of our production issues. My team feels more productive than ever before," said Rangaraj Tirumala, Head of Engineering at Hotplate.

What next?

Middleware is also planning to expand Ops AI to cover Logs and Kubernetes monitoring. The goal is for Ops AI to detect issues in real-time within Kubernetes, before DevOps teams even start investigating. It will generate a ready-to-use root cause analysis (RCA), saving engineers significant time on debugging.

Vishnoi believes that the future of observability isn't just about seeing problems—it's about solving them instantly. Middleware is building that future with Ops AI. As the company continues to expand across the stack, its vision remains clear: eliminate toil, accelerate resolution, and empower engineering teams to focus on what truly matters—shipping great products.

About Middleware

San Francisco-based Middleware is a full-stack cloud observability platform that consolidates telemetry data on a unified timeline, helping developers streamline issue resolution and enhance operational efficiency & user experience. Middleware is trusted by leading engineering teams worldwide to modernize observability and accelerate innovation.

