Middleware Introduces LLM Observability and Query Genie

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Observability startup Middleware today announced the expansion of its full-stack cloud observability platform with the introduction of Large Language Model (LLM) Observability and Query Genie. These updates aim to streamline data analysis, enhance decision-making, and optimize LLM performance.

Middleware's LLM Observability Dashboard

"AI is transforming IT, and observability is no exception. It's speeding up incident response, automating tedious tasks, and making it easier for non-tech teams to access data—boosting efficiency and smarter decision-making across the board. Middleware aims to harness this power to drive innovation," said Laduram Vishnoi, Founder and CEO, Middleware. "Our platform leverages machine learning and AI to filter relevant data, ensuring customers receive only the insights they need. Additionally, our intuitive AI-powered Search, dubbed Query Genie, enables users to type natural language queries, eliminating complex arithmetic operations and quickly uncovering root causes."

Query Genie

Middleware's Query Genie bolsters data analysis by enabling instant search and retrieval of relevant data from infrastructure and logs using natural language queries. This eliminates the need for manual searching and complex query languages, empowering developers to make faster, data-driven decisions.

Query Genie also offers state-of-the-art observability for infrastructure data, an intuitive interface, and real-time data analysis for timely insights—all while ensuring data privacy and confidentiality.

LLM Observability

"In response to overwhelming customer demand, we've expanded our AI observability capabilities with the introduction of LLM Observability. This enhancement allows customers to gain unparalleled insights into their AI systems, ensuring optimal performance and responsiveness," said Vishnoi.

Middleware's LLM Observability provides real-time monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimization for LLM-powered applications. This enables organizations to proactively address performance issues, detect biases, and improve decision-making. LLM Observability features comprehensive tracing and customizable metrics, allowing for detailed insights into LLM performance.

Additionally, Middleware offers pre-built dashboards to provide instant visibility into application performance. To further streamline monitoring and troubleshooting, the solution integrates with popular LLM providers and frameworks, including Traceloop and OpenLIT.

"Middleware leverages AI and ML to dynamically analyze and transform telemetry data, reducing redundancy and optimizing costs through our advanced pipeline capabilities for logs, metrics, traces, and Real User Monitoring (RUM)," said Tejas Kokje, Head of Engineering at Middleware. "With support for various LLM providers, vector databases, frameworks, and NVIDIA GPUs, Middleware empowers organizations to monitor model performance with granular metrics, optimize resource usage, and manage costs effectively, all while delivering real-time alerts that drive proactive decision-making. Ultimately, we strive to deliver observability powered by AI and designed for AI."

About Middleware

San Francisco-based Middleware is a full-stack cloud observability platform that consolidates telemetry data on a unified timeline, helping developers streamline issue resolution and enhance operational efficiency & user experience.

Follow Middleware on LinkedIn or X or visit www.middleware.io

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sri Krishna

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555243/MIddleware_LLM_Observability.jpg

SOURCE Middleware

Phone: +91 9535007215