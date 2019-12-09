Middlefield Group Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Dean Orrico, President and Chief Investment Officer, Middlefield Capital Corporation, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund (RA.UN). Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and holds approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, hedge funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund. RA.UN commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on November 26, 2019.