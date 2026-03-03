Microsoft Enterprise Agreement Pricing Increases and Discount Tier Collapse Raise 2026 Renewal Risk, Report From Info-Tech Research Group

Microsoft's decision to collapse Enterprise Agreement discount tiers and introduce double-digit increases across key Microsoft 365, Power BI, and server licenses is reshaping the financial dynamics of 2026 renewals. Analysis from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group outlines how tier resets, stacked SKU price changes, Unified Support true-ups, and currency volatility may compound cost exposure. The firm's recently published Microsoft Year-End 2026 report provides IT and procurement leaders with early guidance to assess impact and enter negotiations with independent pricing validation and a structured renewal strategy.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Microsoft Enterprise Agreement renewals are entering a materially different pricing environment following the elimination of tiered discount structures and a series of announced increases across core Microsoft 365 and server licenses. Effective November 1, 2025, Enterprise Agreement discount tiers were collapsed, resetting pricing dynamics for many organizations. Additional SKU-level increases and upcoming July 1, 2026, adjustments further shift the financial calculus for IT and procurement leaders preparing for renewal. Info-Tech Research Group's newly released Microsoft Year-End 2026 report examines these structural changes and outlines the implications for cost modeling, support agreements, and renewal strategy.

The Microsoft Year-End 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group provides IT and procurement leaders with early guidance to assess impact and enter negotiations with independent pricing validation and a structured renewal strategy. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The firm's report notes that organizations at former EA Levels B, C, and D may now face pricing resets of approximately 6%, 9%, and up to 12%, respectively, following Microsoft's removal of built-in volume discount tiers. It further outlines double-digit increases across widely deployed licenses, including select Power BI, Teams Phone, CAL Suite, and server products, with additional Microsoft 365 adjustments scheduled for July 1, 2026. Because Unified Support agreements are structured as a percentage of overall licensing spend, the report explains that higher license costs may automatically trigger increases in support fees. For organizations operating under non-USD agreements, currency rate fluctuations can further amplify total renewal exposure.

"This renewal cycle compresses multiple cost drivers into a single decision window," says Jeff Elliott, Advisory Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "When discount tiers reset, SKU prices increase, and support costs move in parallel, organizations can see compounded financial impact. Leaders who quantify exposure early and validate proposed pricing before renewal discussions begin will be in a stronger position to manage risk and negotiate from evidence rather than assumption."

Risks IT and Procurement Leaders Face in 2026 EA Renewals

Despite familiarity with Microsoft licensing structures, many organizations underestimate how multiple structural changes may converge within the same renewal window. Info-Tech's report identifies several areas of elevated exposure:

Tier Reset Exposure – Organizations previously operating under EA Levels B, C, or D may face immediate pricing resets as built-in volume discount tiers are removed.

Organizations previously operating under EA Levels B, C, or D may face immediate pricing resets as built-in volume discount tiers are removed. Stacked SKU Increases – Double-digit increases across Microsoft 365, Power BI, Teams Phone, CAL Suites, and server licenses may compound overall spend.

Double-digit increases across Microsoft 365, Power BI, Teams Phone, CAL Suites, and server licenses may compound overall spend. Support Cost Spillover – Unified Support agreements structured as a percentage of licensing spend may rise automatically alongside license cost increases.

Unified Support agreements structured as a percentage of licensing spend may rise automatically alongside license cost increases. July 1, 2026, Suite Adjustments – Scheduled Microsoft 365 and Office 365 pricing changes may land directly within active renewal cycles.

Scheduled Microsoft 365 and Office 365 pricing changes may land directly within active renewal cycles. Currency Volatility – Non-USD agreements may experience additional cost pressure from exchange rate adjustments layered on top of list price increases.

Info-Tech's Guidance for 2026 EA Renewal Preparation

To help organizations navigate the structural reset in Microsoft's Enterprise Agreement program, the firm's Microsoft Year-End 2026 report outlines a disciplined approach to renewal readiness. Rather than reacting to individual price changes in isolation, IT and procurement leaders should assess cumulative exposure and establish negotiation guardrails before renewal discussions begin by taking the following actions:

Model Tier Reset Impact Early – Quantify the financial effect of discount tier collapse across all cloud licenses before entering renewal negotiations.

Quantify the financial effect of discount tier collapse across all cloud licenses before entering renewal negotiations. Assess SKU-Level Increases Holistically – Evaluate how double-digit adjustments across Microsoft 365, Power BI, CAL Suites, and server products affect total contract value, not just isolated line items.

Evaluate how double-digit adjustments across Microsoft 365, Power BI, CAL Suites, and server products affect total contract value, not just isolated line items. Review Unified Support Exposure – Project support fee increases tied to higher licensing spend and prepare for potential true-up adjustments.

Project support fee increases tied to higher licensing spend and prepare for potential true-up adjustments. Evaluate Renewal Timing and Early Commit Options – Determine whether amendment structures or timing strategies can help defer scheduled suite increases.

Determine whether amendment structures or timing strategies can help defer scheduled suite increases. Validate Proposed Pricing Independently – Benchmark Microsoft's renewal proposal against independent data and negotiation insights to preserve leverage and avoid avoidable escalation.

Info-Tech's Microsoft Year-End 2026 report offers clarity on a renewal cycle materially different from prior EA negotiations. By consolidating tier resets, SKU-level increases, support spillover effects, and upcoming suite adjustments into a single impact model, it provides IT and procurement leaders with a clearer view of total renewal exposure. By applying the firm's recommended approach, organizations can move from reactive price acceptance to an informed, deliberate negotiation strategy in a renewal year defined by structural change.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Jeff Elliott, and full access to the Microsoft Year-End 2026 report

