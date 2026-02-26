Info-Tech Research Group's AI-Powered HR Team Transformation Earns National Recognition From HRD Canada

Named one of Canada's Most Innovative HR Teams for 2026, Info-Tech Research Group continues to strengthen the connection between people strategy and organizational performance. This is the second year in a row that the team has been named Most Innovative. The back-to-back recognition affirms the global research and advisory firm's commitment to leveraging AI and operational discipline to better serve its global workforce and members.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has been recognized as one of HRD Canada's Innovative HR Teams of 2026, spotlighting organizations that are redefining how HR delivers impact through technology, strategy, and measurable innovation. This marks the second consecutive year the firm's internal Human Resources team has received the honor, following its inclusion among the Innovative HR Teams of 2025. The 2026 recognition reflects the continued evolution of Info-Tech's HR function as it supports a fast-growing, globally distributed workforce of nearly 1,700 employees.

Info-Tech Research Group’s HR team has been named one of Canada’s Most Innovative HR Teams for 2026 by HRD Canada. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The firm's 30-person HR team operates as a strategic catalyst for the research and advisory firm's organizational performance. Over the past year, the team advanced its digital transformation with the launch of an AI-powered HR assistant that centralizes knowledge, automates routine tasks, and simplifies HR services for employees.

The AI-powered platform integrates with Info-Tech's core HR systems to deliver instant, reliable support to employees worldwide, significantly improving accessibility, particularly for global team members across time zones. Beyond streamlining routine inquiries, the system provides actionable insights that enable a more proactive, data-informed HR model built for scale. This initiative complements broader efforts over the past year to strengthen global mobility, enhance early-career talent pipelines, and elevate the company's employer brand, reinforcing Info-Tech's commitment to operational excellence and innovation in how it supports its people.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by HRD Canada as one of the country's Most Innovative HR Teams for 2026," says Shawn Gibson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "This recognition reflects our belief that AI doesn't have to replace human connection, but instead can be leveraged as a tool to enhance it. By automating routine inquiries and streamlining access to information, we are freeing our HR professionals to focus on the work that most directly drives organizational performance and member value. We're proud of the progress our team has made and grateful to HRD Canada for spotlighting organizations that are pushing the HR function forward."

HRD Canada's Innovative HR Teams annual recognition program highlights organizations demonstrating excellence across HR technology, workforce transformation, talent strategy, and employee engagement. Info-Tech's inclusion on both the 2025 and 2026 lists underscores its growing role as a leader in integrating technology and people-first principles to build a future-ready organization.

This recognition builds on Info-Tech's continued momentum as an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes' list of Canada's Best Employers. Together, these honors reflect the strength of the company's culture, the dedication of its leadership, and its ongoing commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience across its global markets.

Info-Tech Research Group provides IT and HR research, advisory, and consulting services to organizations worldwide. Through its HR research and advisory division, McLean & Company, the firm equips HR leaders with data-driven insights and practical tools to drive organizational performance.

