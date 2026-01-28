Data Priorities 2026: AI Adoption Exposes Gaps in Data Quality, Governance, and Literacy, Says Info-Tech Research Group in New Report

Inconsistent data quality, unclear data governance, and low data literacy are continuing to undermine AI readiness and enterprise decision-making heading into 2026, according to Info-Tech Research Group. Findings from the firm's newly released Data Priorities 2026 report show that growing AI adoption and rising data volumes are increasing the impact of long-standing data challenges. The report outlines four priorities to help CIOs and CDOs strengthen data foundations, support trustworthy AI, and improve data-driven outcomes in the year ahead.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Many organizations are entering 2026 under pressure to deliver measurable value from AI initiatives while operating with limited budgets and increasing regulatory scrutiny. According to Info-Tech Research Group, foundational issues related to data quality, governance, and literacy remain unresolved across many enterprises, slowing progress and weakening confidence in analytics and AI-driven decision-making.

To help leaders address these challenges, the global IT research and advisory firm has recently published Data Priorities 2026. The report provides CIOs and CDOs with a structured view of the most critical data initiatives required to improve execution, clarify accountability, and strengthen trust in data as AI adoption expands.

Info-Tech's report emphasizes that AI and automation scale the condition of the data they rely on, increasing the operational and strategic impact of poor-quality or poorly governed data. The firm's Future of IT survey data shows that 40.9% of leaders cite improving data governance as one of their top data priorities for 2026, even beyond AI-specific initiatives. The report also reflects broader pressures shaping data agendas in 2026, including economic uncertainty, regulatory change, and the continued growth of enterprise data environments. Together, these factors are raising expectations for stronger discipline and clearer ownership across data programs.

"Feed AI and automation noise, and they'll scale confusion; feed them clarity, and they'll scale intelligence," says Pooja Khandelwal, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organizations that focus on trustworthy data, clear governance, and an outcome-based data culture will see faster returns and reduced risk. Without these data foundations, even the most advanced AI and IT initiatives will stall or fail to deliver value."

Info-Tech's Four Key Data Priorities for 2026

To help enterprises move from fragmented data efforts toward more consistent, value-oriented execution, Info-Tech's Data Priorities 2026 report outlines four essential priorities for CIOs and CDOs to address in the coming year:

Enable Enterprise-Wide Accountability

Establish one unified governance framework for both data and AI to reduce fragmentation, clarify accountability, and support consistent decision-making across the enterprise. Embrace Customer-Centricity for Data

Build data products that treat data as a reusable, outcome-driven asset, enabling faster delivery, improved scalability, and stronger alignment with business needs. Build a Trusted AI-Ready Data Supply

Improve data quality and trust so analytics and AI initiatives are supported by reliable, transparent, and fit-for-purpose data. Cultivate Your Data Champions

Build an adaptable data organization by fostering data and AI literacy, strengthening collaboration, and embedding data-driven thinking into everyday work.

"Turbulence in the economic and regulatory landscape will continue into 2026," adds Khandelwal. "But through strategic data leadership, CIOs and CDOs can position themselves to proactively minimize risks, optimize costs, and drive innovation and transformation so that IT delivers measurable value."

Info-Tech's Data Priorities 2026 report also includes frameworks, operating models, and implementation guidance to help organizations move from fragmented data efforts toward more consistent, value-oriented practices. By applying the firm's findings and approaches, IT and data leaders can strengthen trust in data, support responsible AI adoption, and improve decision-making across the enterprise.

