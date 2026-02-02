Applications Priorities 2026: AI Momentum Outpaces Application Delivery Readiness, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As AI adoption accelerates across enterprises, applications teams are under pressure to deliver faster, more personalized, and more automated solutions. New findings from Info-Tech Research Group show that many organizations risk falling short in 2026 due to mounting technical debt, constrained delivery capacity, and growing integration complexity. The firm's Applications Priorities 2026 report outlines four priorities to help applications leaders strengthen delivery fundamentals, scale AI responsibly, and realign execution with enterprise goals in the year ahead.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Enterprise applications teams are facing a widening gap between AI ambition and delivery reality heading into 2026, according to new research from Info-Tech Research Group. While AI is already reshaping how solutions are built and delivered, the firm warns that many organizations lack the foundational capabilities required to translate early AI momentum into sustained business value. The global research and advisory firm's newly released Applications Priorities 2026 report identifies the most critical execution gaps facing applications leaders and provides a structured set of priorities to help teams stabilize delivery, modernize practices, and support enterprise-wide AI adoption.

Info-Tech's report finds that while AI adoption is accelerating, most organizations still lack an up-to-date, enterprise-wide AI strategy, increasing execution risk for applications teams tasked with scaling delivery. At the same time, technical debt continues to constrain throughput and modernization efforts, limiting organizations' ability to realize consistent value as AI becomes more deeply embedded in application delivery and operations.

"AI is accelerating faster than the preparations of most applications practices," says Andrew Kum-Seun, lead author of the report and research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organizations that focus only on pilots or tools will struggle to sustain results. Leaders who strengthen delivery fundamentals and deliberately integrate AI into roles, workflows, and architectures will be far better positioned to deliver consistent value."

Key Challenges Applications Leaders Face in 2026

Despite growing investment in AI-enabled development and automation, the Applications Priorities 2026 report shows that applications teams continue to face several structural challenges that constrain execution:

Accumulating technical debt that slows throughput, increases costs, and limits modernization

Resource capacity constraints driven by skill shortages, growing backlogs, and unrealistic delivery expectations

Integration complexity stemming from expanding SaaS, cloud, and third-party ecosystems

Inconsistent governance and data practices that increase risk and limit AI reliability

These pressures are intensifying as applications teams are expected to support more personalized experiences, automate end-to-end processes, and operationalize AI across the delivery lifecycle.

Info-Tech's Four Applications Priorities for 2026

To help organizations navigate these challenges, Info-Tech's Applications Priorities 2026 report outlines the following four priorities designed to refocus applications teams on execution readiness and stakeholder value:

Boost Solution Delivery With AI by embedding mature, proven AI capabilities into core delivery activities to improve throughput, quality, and predictability.

by embedding mature, proven AI capabilities into core delivery activities to improve throughput, quality, and predictability. Make AI a Team Member by rethinking team composition, capacity, and skills with AI acting as a collaborator rather than a standalone tool.

by rethinking team composition, capacity, and skills with AI acting as a collaborator rather than a standalone tool. Generate Contextual and Tailored Digital Experiences by delivering the right content, features, and workflows at the right time through data-informed design and AI-enabled personalization.

by delivering the right content, features, and workflows at the right time through data-informed design and AI-enabled personalization. Enable End-to-End Business Process Automation by orchestrating deterministic and AI-driven automation across systems, workflows, and teams.

"Now is the time for applications practices to act," adds Kum-Seun. "Applications leaders need to reset priorities around the problems their stakeholders actually care about. When applications teams move in step with organizational ambition, AI becomes an accelerator instead of a source of risk."

The Applications Priorities 2026 report is grounded in real-world case examples, industry surveys, and Info-Tech diagnostic benchmarks. It provides practical guidance to help applications leaders reinforce delivery foundations, apply AI intentionally, and move from fragmented improvements to sustainable, enterprise-wide impact in the year ahead.

