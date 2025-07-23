Microland Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 for Aerospace and Defense Services and Solutions (U.S.)

BENGALURU, India, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Microland, an AI-First, Platform-Led Tech Infrastructure Services Company, has been named a Leader in the Technology Transformation and Consulting – Mid-size IT Providers/Specialists quadrant in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 report for the U.S. Aerospace and Defense (A&D) sector.

As the A&D industry evolves amid shifting geopolitical landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and stringent security and regulatory demands, mid-size IT providers like Microland play a crucial role in helping enterprises modernize legacy systems, strengthen supply chain resilience, and gain AI-driven operational efficiencies.

"Microland specializes in infrastructure managed services tailored for the A&D industry. The company guarantees operational efficiency and regulatory compliance, ensuring assets' high availability through predictive intelligence and automation," said Swadhin Pradhan, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst at ISG.

"This recognition affirms Microland's AI-First vision and Platform-led value creation. With Intelligeni-Genie, our Agentic AI ITOps platform, we enable enterprises to deliver unfaltering user experiences built on a robust backbone of intelligent, secure, and resilient tech infrastructure," said Meenu Bagla, Chief Marketing Officer, Microland.

Manjanath Nayak, Global Chief Delivery Officer and Co-Lead Americas, added, "This recognition reflects Microland's commitment to addressing the unique challenges of the A&D sector. From ITAR-compliant hybrid cloud transformations to predictive, resilient operations, our innovative platform-driven approach is helping A&D enterprises navigate increasing complexity with confidence and measurable outcomes."

About Microland:

Microland is the world's leading AI-First, Platform-Led Tech Infrastructure Solutions Company, enabling intelligent, resilient, and future-ready enterprise operations for over 100 global customers. With a sharp focus on customer centricity, delivery excellence, and innovation, Microland is a trusted partner in technology transformation. Backed by more than 35 years of proven expertise across digital networks, cloud and data centers, digital workplace, and cybersecurity — and supported by a robust global delivery model — Microland empowers operations in over 100 countries. Microland's award-winning AIOps platform, Intelligeni, powered by its Agentic AI engine, Intelligeni Genie, is redefining the future of autonomous enterprise operations.

For more information, visit www.microland.com

Media contact: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483706/Microland_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Microland

Media contact: Sobia Sahar | +91 9980594354