BENGALURU, India, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Microland, a leading Global Digital Transformation Company, has been recognized as a Leader in the US region in the Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) quadrant of the ISG Providers Lens Study 2024 for Intelligent Automation Services.

Microland Recognized as a Leader in ISG Providers Lens Study 2024 for Intelligent Automation Services Leader in the Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) Quadrant

The ISG Providers Lens Study 2024 highlights the comprehensive automation strategies offered by Intelligent Automation Service Providers, integrating evolving technological capabilities with the potential of scaling across entire organizations. The study emphasizes the importance of customer-centric design, purpose-built automation, and business experience in building distinguished performance metrics.

Microland's AIOps platform, Intelligeni delivers AI-driven automation for IT operations and real-time analytics, enhancing hybrid IT management, streamlining incident resolution, and improving scalability. The company's innovative Automated Ops model based on the Intelligeni platform, builds resilient IT environments that can adapt to changes without disruption. Intelligeni provides full-stack integration with a diverse range of monitoring sources through its comprehensive observability platform, offering accurate health assessments and holistic visibility into IT operations.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the ISG Providers Lens Study 2024 for Intelligent Automation Services," said Satish Sukumar, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Platforms at Microland. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering unfaltering experiences and driving business growth for our clients through our innovative AI-powered solutions that drive IT resilience and efficiency."

"This recognition underscores our relentless focus on empowering enterprises with intelligent, AI-driven solutions that not only optimize IT operations but also lay the foundation for sustainable and scalable digital transformation. It's a proud moment for us as we continue to enable our clients to navigate complexity and achieve resilience with confidence," said Sam Mathew, President, Microland.

"Microland provides a complete suite of platforms and guidance for clients implementing AIOps, providing end-to-end insights into their IT infrastructure," said Ashwin Gaidhani, the lead author of this research.

The ISG Providers Lens Study 2024 serves as an important decision-making basis for business and IT decision-makers, offering transparency on the strengths and weaknesses of relevant providers, differentiated positioning by segments, and focus on different markets, including the U.S. and Europe. The study also provides insights into the high demand for multimodal talent and the importance of responsible automation practices.

For more information about Microland's AIOps solutions and the ISG Providers Lens Study 2024, please visit https://www.microland.com/analyst-insights/isg-provider-lens-study-intelligent-automation-services-2024.

About Microland

Microland is a pioneering IT Infrastructure services and consulting company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a proven track record of delivering tangible business outcomes for 35 years. Today, as enterprises recognize that networks underpin the functionality and efficiency of modern digital systems and support innovation, we provide next-generation technologies such as AI, automated operations, and platform-driven solutions – which drive operational excellence, agility, and productivity for organizations worldwide. Our team of over 4,600 experts delivers services in over 100 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, offering cutting-edge solutions in networks, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, services management, applications, and automation. Recognized by leading industry analysts for our innovative strategies, Microland is committed to strong governance, environmental sustainability, and fostering an inclusive workplace where diverse talent thrives. When businesses work with Microland, they connect with the best talent, technologies, and solutions to create unparalleled value.

For more information, visit www.microland.com

Media contact:

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599676/ISG_Providers_Lens.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599677/IT_Operations_AIOps.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483706/Microland_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Microland

Sobia Sahar, +91 9980594354