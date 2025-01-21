Microbial Marvels: How Two Genomics Research Projects are Harnessing Nature to Transform Mining

Highlights

Two new research projects from Genome British Columbia (Genome BC), Teck, Rio Tinto, Koonkie Canada and BGC Engineering are tapping into microbial genomics to tackle a tandem of challenges centred on mine tailings, which are sites of collected mining waste.

The first project will investigate microbes capable of creating a hardened crust on tailings to stabilize dust and prevent wind erosion.

The second project aims to identify microbes that cause copper remnants in tailings to cluster together, making them easier to capture and turn into a valuable resource.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - A pair of new research projects are unlocking nature's potential to solve two critical issues: the environmental impact of tailings sites and a global copper shortage.

Funded by Genome BC and in partnership with Teck, Rio Tinto, Koonkie Canada and BGC Engineering (on the biocementation project), these pioneering projects aim to harness the power of microbial genomics to reduce dust pollution from mine tailings while sifting mining by-products for untapped copper reserves.

A pair of new genomics research projects are unlocking nature’s potential to solve two critical issues: the environmental impact of tailings sites and a global copper shortage. (CNW Group/Genome British Columbia)

"Microbes present a compelling solution to reduce the environmental effects of mining while also capturing additional value from mining by-products," says Alison Morrison, Senior Microbiologist at Teck and a co-lead researcher on both projects.

Mine tailings sites contain waste by-products from the mining industry. Tailings are a mixture of finely ground rocks, saturated silt, mineral remains and residual chemicals that can be a source of dust if not effectively managed. Wind can blow this dust from the tailings sites into the surrounding area, impacting the environment.

At active mine sites, dust is often controlled through frequent misting of water or by adding chemical stabilizers. Mining companies are increasingly adopting new practices to minimize their impact and microbial genomics offers a tantalizing opportunity to reduce both water use and dust.

"There are a near countless number of microbes in the world. Some have adapted to consume harmful or polluting compounds for energy. Others can produce materials that fortify structures," says Suzanne Gill, President and CEO of Genome BC. "By understanding the genomic and biochemical make up of these microorganisms, we can harness them to reduce the environmental impact of mining operations and generate value from what is currently a by-product of mining."

The first project aims to identify and cultivate specific microbes that can induce the mineralization of the calcium-rich dust – a natural process called biocementation that hardens soil and rock.

"By applying this process to tailings, we hope to create a durable, environmentally friendly cap that prevents dust from escaping," says Dr. Sue Baldwin, Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and co-lead researcher of the first project along with Morrison.

The researchers will search for microbes capable of producing the desired effect, identify ways to implement the process and test the effectiveness of the most likely candidates against wind erosion, permeability and durability.

The second project is looking for microbes that can concentrate copper particles in tailings, making it easier to extract this valuable resource.

"There's a mountain of copper waiting trapped inside these piles; we just need to find a sustainable and economical way to get it out with reduced environmental impact," says Dr. Steven Hallam, professor of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at UBC and co-lead on the second project alongside Morrison.

As the world transitions to a low carbon future, the global demand for copper – a vital component in renewable energy technologies – is soaring. New high-quality copper deposits are rare, hard to find and expensive to develop. Accordingly, the global annual copper supply gap is expected to reach 9.7 million tonnes by 2030. Meanwhile, more than 43 million tonnes of residual copper are estimated to be left in mine tailings sites worldwide.

The researchers are looking to discover and validate new microbes that have the potential to recover copper. The project will evaluate the genetic diversity of microbes in waste sites from two copper mines and will target microbes that thrive in high copper environments and display copper-binding capabilities.

"This is a long term goal, but if we can identify the right solution, these microbial miners could lead to promising options that may be scaled up in the future," says Hallam.

