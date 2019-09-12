Micro Logic is part of the prestigious Growth 500!

QUEBEC, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Micro Logic is again among Canada's fastest growing companies and is ranked 282 in the annual Growth 500, published today by Canadian Business and McLean.

Ranking Canadian businesses by their growth over the past 5 years, the Growth 500 outlines the most successful entrepreneurial companies.

"We are proud to be part of Quebec companies that are able to stand out on the Canadian market," says Stéphane Garneau, President of the company. "Micro Logic is a national-class IT provider, and what makes the difference is our personalized service that meets all of our customers' needs. The IT landscape has evolved a lot with the arrival of the Cloud and the IT world is no longer as simple as before, our clients need advisors who can guide them in their technological choices. What we offer is above all the peace of mind for IT managers."

Founded 35 years ago, Micro Logic has seen its revenue increase from 8 million to 125 million dollars over the last 8 years. The company has evolved quickly under the leadership of its president and is today a key partner for medium and large companies in Quebec. Lately, the enterprise embraces digital transformation and designs to its customers innovative infrastructure solutions in order to support their needs.

"The future of IT infrastructure is hybrid," says Garneau, "designing, architecting, and operating a data centre is becoming more complex. We can develop solutions tailored to each business sector, supporting management and support."

About Micro Logic

Micro Logic is an IT solution provider specializing in infrastructure and data centre, whether it is a traditional, software-defined infrastructure or cloud infrastructure. Through its various lines of business, Micro Logic's mission is to help companies to modernize their data centre which led to launch in 2014 its Cloud division, Project Cirrus.

Project Cirrus delivers customized, secure and scalable Cloud solutions to help organizations cope with technological change. Its Cloud solutions are housed in modern, TIER III-certified data centres in Quebec City and Montreal. Its services are offered exclusively in Canada and comply with national laws and regulations on data sovereignty, accessibility and security and comply with the SOC 2 Type 2 security standard.

About the Growth 500

For more than 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial success, ranking Canadian businesses by the fastest revenue growth in any five-year period. For more information on the rankings, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the oldest and most recognized publishing agency in the Canadian business sector. It is the leading national media brand for executives and business leaders. It contributes to the success of Canada's business elite by focusing on what matters most: Leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more: CanadianBusiness.com.

