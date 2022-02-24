TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Chairman of the Board Jean Lépine announce the appointment of Michelle Séguin as President and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer (CEO) of Groupe Média TFO. Ms. Séguin's mandate begins today.

"French language education is critically important to Ontario's long-term economic prosperity and our cultural vibrancy, which is why our government is strengthening support and education for the Franco-Ontarian community," said Minister of Education Stephen Lecce. "I congratulate Michelle Séguin on her appointment to President and CEO of Groupe Média TFO, and I look forward to working with her to ensure that all French-speaking students reach their full potential through dynamic, quality and cutting-edge French-language learning opportunities."

"From the moment we asked her to assume the management of TFO on an interim basis in May 2021, Ms. Séguin put employees and the Franco-Ontarian community at the heart of her vision. On the strength of her experience as a leader of public institutions, she has demonstrated that she is a thoughtful leader inspired by the values of the organization. She believes her greatest responsibility is to groom future leaders, help people grow and let them shine." explains Jean Lépine, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I am honored by the conﬁdence shown in me by the Honorable Stephen Lecce and the Board of Directors of Groupe Média TFO with this appointment. It is with great humility and pride that I have accepted these new responsibilities. On the eve of the launch of our new 2022-2025 strategic plan, I am happy to be able to contribute to such an important public organization for the Francophonie. With this new vision, we want to create an engaged and enriching work environment, anchor TFO in the French-speaking community and develop our offer to provide even greater support to teaching staff, learners and parents. As I often say, "we do nothing alone": it is together that we will achieve our greatest successes." said Michelle Séguin, CEO of Groupe Média TFO

Lépine added: "Ms. Séguin is the leader TFO needs for the next phase of its development and to propel our Franco-Ontarian public media towards a creative and stimulating future."

Michelle Séguin has been at TFO since June 2019 in several strategic positions, which include ﬁnance, human resources, legal, and support to the board of directors. She was appointed as interim CEO in May 2021.

About Michelle Séguin B.Com, CPA, CA, MBA, C.Dir

Franco-Ontarian originally from Ottawa, Michelle Séguin is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Director and holds an MBA from Queen's University. She has over twenty-ﬁve years of senior management experience in the public sector as Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Risk Ofﬁcer at the Ontario Deposit Insurance Corporation, Chief Administrative Ofﬁcer and Vice-President of Legal Aid Ontario and as Director, Finance and Treasurer of the City of Oakville.

Ms. Séguin is also involved in the community by sitting on the Board of Directors of Canadian Hearing Services and World Animal Protection (Canada).

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our tomorrows

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reﬂects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

