MONTREAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Belron® Canada is proud to announce Tony Cioffi as its next President. Michel Savard, who has been Belron Canada's President since 2022, has made the decision to retire on July 31, 2025.

Michel Savard joined Belron Canada 15 years ago as Vice President, Retail Operations. He transformed the business over his tenure by building high-performing teams, focusing on great execution and instilling ambitious standards. Through the years, he took on added responsibilities, including Wholesale Operations, Supply Chain and Franchising which prepared him to take on the presidency in 2022.

Under Michel Savard's leadership, Belron Canada has evolved and strengthened its numerous business relationships with key partners such as insurers, fleet card companies, and key providers in the glass and automotive industry. Top this off with record employee engagement scores, outstanding Net Promoter Scores, record participation in the Spirit of Belron Challenge, the first win at the International Best of Belron competition, and unprecedented financial results. The legacy that Michel Savard is leaving behind will serve as a solid foundation for the continued success of the organization.

"Tony is a dynamic, well-rounded leader with an impressive background, who will bring a lot to Belron Canada," said Savard. "He has a deep understanding of retail operations, and we are confident that the future of the company is in good hands with Tony."

Since joining Belron Canada in 2023, Tony Cioffi has held the position of Vice President, Finance and Administration. During this time, he has led the strategic plan to continue to grow the business and has also led acquisition activities, closing four acquisitions in 12 months.

"I believe in Belron Canada's culture, and I am convinced that we have the right leadership, experience and skills needed to achieve the company's goals", said Cioffi. "Our people are the backbone of the organization, and together we collaborate to delight our valued customers and partners. I look forward to driving our company forward while staying true to our purpose and values. It's an honour to assume this role and begin a new era in the company's history."

Michel Savard will be transitioning with Tony Cioffi over the next three months until he retires.

About Belron Canada

Belron Canada is the Canadian division of Belron International, a company that brings unique expertise, strict security standards, personalized service, leading-edge technologies and a comprehensive training program that makes it an undisputed world leader in auto glass repair, replacement and ADAS camera recalibration. With a network of more than 330 service centres, 29 distribution centres / warehouses and more than 1,350 employees in the 10 provinces, Belron Canada provides a local service to its customers. Belron Canada stands out for its pan-Canadian presence with Lebeau vitres d'autos®, DURO®, Speedy Glass®, Apple Auto Glass® and Broco Auto Glass® banners.

About Belron International

Operating in 40 countries across 6 continents through wholly owned and franchise operations, Belron is home to around 30,000 employees who serve over 16.6 million customers every year. Belron is one of the world's leading vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration groups.

With market-leading brands, such as Safelite AutoGlass®, Safelite® Solutions, Carglass®, Belron has a clear purpose: 'making a memorable difference with care'.

For more information regarding Belron Canada please visit: www.belroncanada.com

