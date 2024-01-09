Michael Larsson Announced as New President of Dematic and Member of Executive Board of KION Group AG

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Dematic today announced that KION Group AG (KGX.DE) has appointed Michael Larsson as President of Dematic Corp. and Member of the Executive Board of KION Group AG. Larsson succeeds Hasan Dandashly, who has retired from the company.

In his Board-assignment Larsson will also have responsibility for the KION Industrial Truck Segment (ITS) for the Americas while retaining responsibility for the Dematic Americas region.

Michael Larsson, President, Dematic Corp. and Member of the Executive Board of KION Group AG.

"With his responsibility for the Dematic SCS business globally and ITS in the Americas, Michael Larsson will further drive our strong commitment to profitable growth. He will expand our integrated solutions strategy on lighthouse projects with top customers," said Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG.

"It's a very exciting time to lead Dematic, having the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team of industry experts to build upon our proud history and serving our customers. With the industry undergoing fundamental change, driving the need for increasing levels of automation, Dematic is in a great position to lead with innovative software and technology solutions. I would like to thank Hasan for his strong contributions to the company over the last five years building a strong foundation for future growth," said Larsson.

A 35-year veteran of Industrial Automation and Robotics, Larsson has a proven track-record as a strategic business leader with a focus on customers and people. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Dematic's Americas Region responsible for accelerating growth and driving a market-leading presence in the US, Canada, Mexico and South America. Over the past three years, as leader of the Americas Region, he successfully led the company through complex challenges during the Covid-19 Pandemic as well as historical eCommerce surges of 2021 and 2022.

Prior to joining Dematic, Larsson served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of ABB's Automotive Business Unit. During his 30-plus-years at ABB, he also served in increasing levels of executive leadership, as CFO and Business Leader across four continents. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stockholm University School of Economics in Sweden.

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 35 countries, the Dematic global network of over 11,000 employees has helped achieve successful customer installations for some of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com

