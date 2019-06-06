Mice and the Moon - Who's taking a bite out of the Moon every night? The secret is finally revealed at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan!

MONTREAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Pip and Chip are two very curious little mice who'd really like to know who's nibbling away at the big Moon Cheese each night. But none of their friends seems to know the answer. Light will be shed on the mystery in the brand-new 360° animated film for kids aged 3 to 6, Mice and the Moon, which opens June 6 at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan.

Children and adults will get to know the phases of the moon, projected on the dome, by acting them out along with a planetarium guide. At the end, they'll all put on a brief choreography of the phases of the moon. This 10-minute activity will take place in the Chaos Theatre before the movie.

MICE AND THE MOON (OPENING JUNE 6, 2019)

A ticket admits you to all the day's shows at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan.

The original film was produced by Fulldome Basement of Minsk, Belarus. The artists used stop-motion animation with puppets, in conjunction with fulldome 3D animation. These pioneers in fulldome projection in their homeland have created a beautiful blend of fantasy and science. As the two little mice look for answers, the film explains simply and clearly the secrets of the planets, and especially the Moon, which is different every night.

This production won the award for Best Fulldome Film for Children at the Fulldome Festival held in Yaroslavl in 2017 and the Annual Recommendation to Young Audience Award at the Beijing International Science & Technology Film Festival in 2018. The story, adapted into French by the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan under the direction of Simon A. Bélanger, is narrated by Élodie Grenier and Martin Wathier. The voice adaptation and soundtrack were mixed by Benoît Dame and recorded by Studio Harmonie.

Trace the History of Evolution

In 2019, Space for Life will be exploring nature and biodiversity through the lens of evolution. How have phenomena taking place over thousands of years resulted in the fascinating history of life on our planet? A complex, exciting story to investigate and discover!

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

