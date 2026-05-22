Six partner First Nations, the Governments of Canada and British Columbia announce the establishment of a National Marine Conservation Area Reserve (NMCAR), while First Nations simultaneously declare an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA)

KLEMTU, BC, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, leaders from Wuikinuxv, Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai'xais, Heiltsuk, Gitxaała, and Gitga'at Nations, Canada and British Columbia signed a historic agreement to establish a National Marine Conservation Area Reserve (NMCAR) on the Central Coast of British Columbia. An Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA) was simultaneously declared by these Nations. The NMCAR and IPCA share the same footprint and name. "Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon" (phonetically: Me-ah-yall-twa Ha-lee-joh-gom hOH-own) is a hybrid composite place name drawn from the Indigenous languages of the partner Nations, meaning "Realm of the Salmon, Home of the Salmon."

Photo: Calvert Island Credit: © Markus Thompson / Thalassia (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

This Establishment Agreement for Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon NMCAR marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for the Central Coast of British Columbia. Governance partners and interest holders--including residents, businesses, fishers, anglers, local governments, and the public--have an opportunity to work together to shape the future of the NMCAR. Next steps include creating a collaborative management board and establishing an advisory committee with representation from a range of marine sectors and interests, including commercial and recreational fisheries and the tourism sector. The NMCAR will support multiple uses through a zoning plan--which will be developed in the next phase and will include consultations--so activities, including fishing and tourism, can continue in Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon and support the local economy.

Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon is part of the Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence initiative supporting Indigenous-led stewardship on the West Coast of Canada. Adjacent to the Great Bear Rainforest, the area is a biodiversity hotspot that supports culturally and ecologically significant fish species such as salmon, eulachon and herring, extraordinary deep-sea coral and sponge reefs, and an impressive array of whales and other marine mammals.

The establishment of Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon uplifts the generational work of the Nations who have been stewarding the marine environment of the Central Coast for millennia. Establishing this protected area will help marine ecosystems, biodiversity, and culturally important values to flourish. It will also support Indigenous and coastal communities, as well as the many marine sectors, including fisheries, that depend on a healthy ocean.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada retains its regulatory authorities, including managing fisheries and enforcing fisheries regulations within Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon National Marine Conservation Area Reserve, and will participate on the collaborative management board.

The establishment of Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon will protect the coastal waters of British Columbia, with final boundaries to be confirmed through ongoing consultation, and builds on years-long collaboration and marine planning on the Central Coast and North Coast, including Marine Use Plans, the Marine Plan Partnership, and the Marine Protected Area Network Action Plan.

Quotes

"On behalf of my Nation, my elders, our youth, and our ancestors, I am so proud to be a part of the advancement of marine protection on the Central Coast. For many years, we have watched our oolichan disappear and our salmon stocks diminish. It is our responsibility to care for this land, as it cares for us, and to support it in a way that enables it to flourish and thrive. I feel confident that the Central Coast NMCAR and IPCA marine protection initiatives are moving us in this direction, allowing us to uplift the species that do not have a voice while ensuring they can continue to sustain the communities and cultures of the coast for generations to come."

Chief Marlou Shaw

Wuikinuxv Nation

"As Nuxalkmc, we hold an unrelinquishable su7ulm (title right) over our lands and waters, which we have successfully stewarded for thousands of years. The responsibilities Nuxalk carry as part of our su7ulm will be exercised through the joint agreements we have with our neighbouring Nations and our Crown partners to caretake Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon for generations to come. These collaborative agreements demonstrate how important it is that we continue to work together to protect these vital marine ecosystems we all depend upon."

Tlhmtimut Samuel Schooner

Chief Councillor, Nuxalk Nation

"We are thrilled to announce this new designation, which underscores our unwavering commitment to marine conservation. This marine protected area is not only a sanctuary for marine life but also a bold step forward in our shared responsibility as stewards of the ocean. For the first time in our Nation's history, this area will be recognized as both an Indigenous Protected Area and a National Marine Conservation Area Reserve, uniting our efforts with provincial and federal governments to manage this precious resource collaboratively. This is a long-awaited milestone that will enhance conservation and sustainability while benefiting commercial, recreational, and First Nations food fishers alike. I think this will be one of the strongest marine protected areas on the planet."

Chief Chris McKnight

Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation

"For countless generations, our Nations have cared for these waters because they are inseparable from who we are as coastal peoples. The establishment of Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon reflects decades of Indigenous leadership, collaboration, and persistence to protect the marine ecosystems that sustain our cultures, communities, and economies. These collaborative agreements are an important step towards ensuring that future generations will continue to benefit from healthy oceans, thriving biodiversity, and strong coastal communities on the Central Coast."

K̓áwáziɫ Marilyn Slett

Chief Councillor, Heiltsuk Tribal Council

"This work brings together many partners, but it is grounded in a shared commitment to Wil Łooła Hoon, as it is known in our language. For Gitxaała, that commitment reflects our responsibility to care for these lands and waters that have sustained our people for thousands of years. Through collaboration with our neighbouring Nations, Canada, and the Province of British Columbia, we are building a strong foundation for long-term conservation."

Lou Ga Gwelks (Linda Innes),

Elected Chief Councillor of Gitxaała Nation

"The Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon Establishment Agreement and the partnership among the Nations and Governments it took to create it is a shining example of what can be done when the focus is on protection and management. This is a common ground where all Nations, governments and stakeholders can agree on the need for a clear path to managing sustainable resources and to ensuring this area and its many resources will remain for all users for generations to come."

Chief Councillor Arnold Clifton

Sm'ooygit Wii Hai Waas

"Many generations of people living in Canada, present and future, will benefit from the enhanced conservation and protection of the marine environment off the Central Coast of British Columbia thanks to the vision, determination, and work of the Wuikinuxv, Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai'xais, Heiltsuk, Gitxaała, and Gitga'at Nations, Parks Canada, DFO, and the Government of British Columbia. The new Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon National Marine Conservation Area Reserve will help conserve biodiversity and contribute to our government's goal of conserving 30 per cent of marine and coastal waters in Canada by 2030 and support economic sectors that depend on healthy marine ecosystems."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin,

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The Nations of the Central Coast have been caring for these waters for thousands of years. Today's agreement recognizes that, and builds on it. The name Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon means Realm of the Salmon, Home of the Salmon, and it was chosen for a reason. National Marine Conservation Areas are designed for multiple uses, and fishing continues here. Commercial, recreational, and First Nations harvesters will continue to use this space as a strong and sustainable element of the coastal economy, while allowing for the protection of key ecosystems and habitats that coastal peoples rely on. The next step is building the collaborative management board and advisory committee that will help shape the future of this area, with Nations, the commercial and recreational fishing industries, and other partners at the table. That's how we make sure these waters stay healthy and productive for everyone who depends on them. I want to recognize the Wuikinuxv, Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai'xais, Heiltsuk, Gitxaała, and Gitga'at Nations, for the work that brought us to this milestone."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries

"Mia‑yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon is home to some of the most diverse ocean life in Canada. Protecting these waters helps keep ecosystems healthy and resilient and honours the care the Wuikinuxv, Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai'xais, Heiltsuk, Gitxaała and Gitga'at Nations have shown this place for thousands of years. By working together, we are making sure these marine environments remain strong--for wildlife, for coastal communities, and for future generations."

The Honourable Nathalie Provost

Secretary of State (Nature)

"The establishment of Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon is a meaningful step forward for the people and communities of the Central Coast. By protecting these waters together, we are strengthening local stewardship, supporting sustainable fisheries and tourism, and ensuring that the ocean continues to provide cultural, ecological, and economic benefits for generations of people living on the coast and in Canada."

Wade Grant

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon sits in the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest and the Great Bear Sea. It's one of the most productive and diverse marine ecosystems on the planet, and truly a global treasure. These waters feed families, sustain jobs, anchor cultures, and support businesses. Protecting this place isn't just about conservation. By establishing this NMCAR in partnership with First Nations and the Government of Canada, we are safeguarding the long-term wellbeing of the Central Coast economically, culturally and ecologically. It is a clear example of what we can achieve when we work together."

The Honourable Randene Neill,

Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

"Protecting one of the most environmentally and culturally significant marine ecosystems in British Columbia is a lasting triumph for the Central Coast and everyone across our beautiful province. The rugged coastline, and the rich biodiversity found in the Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon National Marine Conservation Area Reserve are vital to coastal communities. This protection will help to support the communities to provide cultural and ecological protections as well as diversification of the local economy."

The Honourable Tamara Davidson

Minister of Environment and Parks, and MLA for North Coast – Haida Gwaii

Quick Facts

Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon is nestled within the Great Bear Sea/Northern Shelf Bioregion on the Central Coast of British Columbia, one of the richest, most exceptional marine environments in the world.

Marine ecosystems and biodiversity are sources of abundance and economic prosperity for coastal communities. The establishment of Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon helps ensure they continue to thrive for present and future generations.

The establishment of Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon builds on years-long collaboration and marine planning on the Central Coast and North Coast including Marine Use Plans (First Nations), the Marine Plan Partnership (BC-First Nations), and the Northern Shelf Bioregion Marine Protected Area Network Action Plan (First Nations-British Columbia-Canada).

The Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon NMCAR represents a core component of the Northern Shelf Bioregion Marine Protected Area Network Action Plan that was endorsed by 15 First Nations, the Government of Canada, and the Government of British Columbia in February 2023.

Related Documents

Backgrounder: Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon: A collaborative approach to marine protection announced for the Central Coast of British Columbia

Related Links

Parks Canada

Proposed national marine conservation area reserve on the Central Coast of British Columbia

Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance

Wuikinuxv Nation

Nuxalk Nation

Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation

Heiltsuk Nation

Gitxaała Nation

Gitga'at Nation

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Jean Sargeant, Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance, 250-888-0912, [email protected]; Ali White, Sanala Planning, 604-314-8693, [email protected]; Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Media Relations, 250-419-8775, [email protected]