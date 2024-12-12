Mi'gmawei Mawiomi Business Corporation Acquires a Stake in Plan A Capital

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Mi'gmawei Mawiomi Resources LP, an affiliate of Mi'gmawei Mawiomi Business Corporation ("MMBC"), announced the acquisition of a 40% stake in Plan A Capital Inc. ("Plan A"), a Canadian consulting firm specializing in renewable energy and infrastructure projects.

This transaction enables Plan A to expand its services to various Indigenous communities and reinforces MMBC's commitment to empowering First Nations and local communities. With over a decade of expertise in wind project development, MMBC has cultivated a unique perspective and demonstrates proven leadership in energy transition initiatives.

"MMBC is an organization created by and for the Mi'gmaq communities to maximize energy projects' economic and environmental benefits. This acquisition enables us to collaborate with Plan A to broaden our impact and allows Plan A to support additional communities in their initiatives while fully respecting the operational autonomy and distinct approach that have made Plan A successful," said Fred Vicaire, Chief Executive Officer of MMBC.

The transaction will not change Plan A's services, approach, or team. However, Plan A intends to accelerate its recruitment efforts to meet the growing demand for its services from Indigenous communities and other clients amid the ongoing energy transition.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, Plan A continues to contribute to the success of projects for its diverse clientele, including several Indigenous and municipal clients, as well as numerous private developers and investors. Plan A is a leading financial advisor, having completed high-profile mandates for important projects including the Niagara Region Wind Farm project and the Hagersville electricity storage project. Each of these mandates was for the largest Canadian project financing in its asset class when it reached financial close, in October 2016 and December 2024 respectively. This transaction also paves the way for initiatives to develop financial tools and tailored solutions to meet the needs of Indigenous and local communities, thereby empowering them to play a central role in their projects.

In March 2024, Plan A completed the sale process of the interest of an affiliated company in two wind projects to focus exclusively on providing advisory services and to avoid potential conflicts of interest with its clients' projects. As such, an affiliate of Plan A divested its 25% interests in Dune-du-Nord Wind Power and Grosse-Île Wind Power, two projects for which Plan A acted as co-developer and co-manager for the development, construction management, financing, and operation. Plan A intends to share with its clients the depth of its expertise acquired as a project developer.

"Recognizing the growing role of Indigenous communities in renewable energy projects, we are very proud to welcome an investor from a First Nation. This partnership with the Mi'gmaq of Gespe'gewa'gi will undoubtedly enhance our understanding of First Nations and improve the range of services we offer them," said Hugo Bouchard, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Plan A Capital.

This transaction aligns with MMBC's strategic vision to empower Mi'gmaq communities while supporting other First Nations and local communities in their sustainable development projects. As a leader in economic development in Gespe'gewa'gi, MMBC plans to share the lessons learned from this partnership to inspire similar collaborations across the country.

About Plan A Capital

Founded in 2014, Plan A Capital supports various clients in developing and financing renewable energy and infrastructure projects. Leveraging the expertise of its team members, Plan A provides a different and independent perspective for its clients, acting as an extension of their teams or as a trusted advisor. Its areas of expertise include site selection and project development, project financing, financial modeling and independent model review, transaction execution, and developing and negotiating community partnerships. Visit www.plana-capital.com for more information.

About MMBC

The Mi'gmawei Mawiomi Business Corporation (MMBC) is an economic development organization owned by the three Mi'gmaq communities of Gespeg, Gesgapegiag, and Listuguj, located in Gespe'gewa'gi. Since its creation, MMBC has established itself as a leader in wind energy development, notably through the Mesgi'g Ugju's'n Wind Farm. This innovative project reflects the Mi'gmaq communities' commitment to a sustainable energy transition.

Beyond its achievements in renewable energy, MMBC plays a central role in the economic development of its communities, supporting strategic initiatives that promote autonomy, job creation, and local prosperity. By building strong partnerships and investing in impactful projects, MMBC demonstrates its leadership in the green economy and its commitment to environmental and social sustainability.

