The lease has been signed for two additional lines of maintenance, with the potential to grow that number to four, which would bring the total up to 40 lines of maintenance within the MHIRJ network. With facilities in Macon, Georgia; Bridgeport, West Virginia and Tucson, Arizona, MHIRJ is the world's largest Regional MRO.

"We are excited about this addition to our Service Center network as it confirms MHIRJ's position as the largest Regional MRO in the world and it allows us to provide better service for our customers," said Hiro Yamamoto, President and CEO of MHIRJ.

"We have experienced phenomenal growth in our business and are in the middle of a strategic expansion plan of our MRO infrastructure in the United States. The new Macon facility is MHIRJ's first investment in the state of Georgia and will allow us to expand our business and bring our operations closer to some of our key customers," said Ismail Mokabel, Senior Vice President and Head of Aftermarket at MHIRJ.

The new facility will add around 200 jobs in the local community at full capacity, for which MHIRJ will kickstart the hiring efforts immediately. "Our key priority now is hiring talented technicians and support staff to join the MHIRJ team," added Ismail.

"It's a great day in Macon-Bibb County to welcome MHIRJ to the Middle Georgia Regional Airport," says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller. "Our airport has become a hub of aviation activity, bringing more and more companies here."

Robby Fountain, MBCIA Chairman. "The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority is proud to have an international organization like MHIRJ choose our community to expand. Being located in the Aerospace Corridor and within a purpose-built hangar complex, we are well versed in the aviation industry and know MHIRJ will add to the successes of not only our community but the world as their facility becomes operational later this year. We are enthusiastic about the partnership with MHIRJ and proud to bring more #MaconOpportunities."

About MHI RJ Aviation Group

MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and bolstered by an Aerospace Engineering Centre, MHIRJ's network of service centers, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in Canada, the U.S. and Germany. A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., MHI RJ Aviation Group includes MHI RJ Aviation ULC (Canada), MHI RJ Aviation Inc. (U.S.A.) and MHI RJ Aviation GmbH (Germany).

WE ARE HIRING. Visit www.mhirj.com/en/careers to know more.

For more information about MHI RJ Aviation Group, please visit: www.mhirj.com

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life, and ensure a safer world.

For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com

*CRJ, CRJ Series and MHIRJ are trademarks of MHI RJ Aviation ULC or its affiliates.

SOURCE MHI RJ Aviation Group

For further information: PRESS CONTACTS: Nathalie Scott, Manager, Public Relations and Media, MHIRJ, +1-514-518-7542, [email protected]; Chrissy Miner, Press Contact, Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA), + 1-478-714-8166, [email protected]