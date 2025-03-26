VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the Walrus (WAL) listing on March 27, 2025(UTC). To celebrate this significant addition to the exchange, MEXC is launching two special events with a combined prize pool of 120,000 WAL and 70,000 USDT for participants.

MEXC Announces Listing of Walrus (WAL) with 120,000 WAL and 70,000 USDT Prize Pools

Walrus is an eagerly anticipated project in the blockchain space, bringing a fresh approach to decentralized data storage. Developed with technical guidance from Mysten Labs, the team behind SUI blockchain, Walrus addresses critical infrastructure challenges faced by Web3 applications. The innovative platform works by fragmenting data into smaller pieces and distributing them across a global network of nodes, which significantly enhances access speed and creates resilience against potential network disruptions. This architecture makes Walrus particularly effective for storing and retrieving both standard data and rich media content, solving a persistent pain point in the blockchain ecosystem. The total supply of the project's tokens is 5,000,000,000 WAL.

MEXC has prepared exclusive events to mark the WAL listing, offering substantial rewards for participants:

Event 1: Airdrop+

The Airdrop+ event will run from March 26 to April 5, 2025(UTC), offering:

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 120,000 WAL (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Futures Challenge - Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

Benefit 3: Invite new users and share 20,000 USDT (For all users)

Event 2: Spread the Word & Win 1,000 USDT Rewards

From March 26 to April 1, 2025(UTC), users can share the Airdrop+ event on social media for a chance to win a share of the 1,000 USDT prize pool.

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently offering users early access to promising web3 projects. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings. Recent market analysis from TokenInsight confirms MEXC's leading position in the industry — the exchange completed 461 spot listings, outpacing competitors like Gate by 1.5 times and Bitget by 4.5 times.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to enhance its platform, offering advantages such as low fees, deep liquidity, a wide selection of trending tokens, and daily airdrops. This reaffirms MEXC's user-centric approach, providing traders with early access to high-potential projects, generous rewards, and an optimal trading experience.

For full event details and participation rules, visit the event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article about cryptocurrencies does not represent MEXC's official stance or investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully evaluate market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

