MEXC Unveils $100 Million Guardian Fund to Safeguard Users Against Security Threats

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled a groundbreaking $100 million Guardian Fund to enhance user safety and trust across its platform. This fund is designed to provide a strong safeguard for users facing severe security threats, such as large-scale exploits, targeted attacks, or unforeseen system vulnerabilities. In a move toward greater accountability, MEXC has made the fund fully transparent by disclosing wallet addresses publicly—setting a new industry standard for proactive risk management and user protection.

Complete Transparency And User Access

MEXC's $100 million Guardian Fund is built on a foundation of complete transparency. All fund wallet addresses ( including holding USDT wallet address here), will be publicly displayed on MEXC's website, allowing anyone to verify balances and monitor transactions through the blockchain. Users can see exactly how much is available, review the full transaction history, and independently verify the fund's integrity—ensuring confidence through verifiable data.

MEXC will create a special webpage where users can view wallet addresses, check fund balances, understand coverage scenarios, and track active compensation cases. This central hub provides complete visibility into how the fund works and what's covered. By combining transparent fund management with a user-friendly interface, MEXC empowers its community with the tools and visibility needed to stay informed and protected.

What's Covered

The fund covers various security incident scenarios such as:

Platform Breaches: Compensation when MEXC's systems are compromised

Technical Problems: Protection from losses due to serious system vulnerabilities

Flexible and Responsive Protection

Unlike traditional third-party insurance, which often involves lengthy claims processes and delays, MEXC's $100 million Guardian Fund offers a more agile and transparent approach. The fund is readily available and can be deployed swiftly once a security incident is verified—ensuring users receive timely support without the red tape.

Security and User First

In light of recent high-profile hacks across the industry, the importance of security can't be overstated," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "At MEXC, we take security seriously—and we take action. The $100 million Guardian Fund is our way of leading by example. We're not only strengthening our internal defenses, but also offering real, transparent protection for our users. This isn't just about promises—it's about accountability, and delivering visible safeguards when they matter most

The launch of the Guardian Fund underscores MEXC's ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading security alongside its services. In addition to this new fund, MEXC also maintains a Proof of Reserves mechanism and a dedicated Insurance Fund Account for futures trading. The Proof of Reserves ensures that all user assets are 100% backed, while the Insurance Fund Account is designed to cover any shortfalls when users' losses during liquidation exceed their available margin. Together, these measures highlight MEXC's strong focus on asset security and risk mitigation. Combined with the $100 million Guardian Fund, MEXC offers traders comprehensive protection against extreme market volatility.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

