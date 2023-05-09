TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Mevotech, a North American market leader in the engineering, design and manufacturing of automotive aftermarket steering and suspension parts, today announced it has been honoured with a 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. Mevotech was recognized for its industry-leading performance, global business practices, and sustained growth by receiving this prestigious award.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program evaluates businesses on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

"We are thrilled to have been honoured by the country's leading business award program," said Ezer Mevorach, Mevotech's CEO. "This award is a testament to the team whose undaunted spirit drives our innovation and the commitment of our 650+ employees and the values they embody. We thank our customers and the professional technicians who inspire us to continuously do better every day and push the envelope on innovation."

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes, such as having a people-centric culture, driving effective environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

Ezer Mevorach commented, "At Mevotech, we are passionate about our products and our customers. Our focus is on the development of highly durable products built to provide the optimal experience. We we are committed to collaboration and challenging the status quo. We continue to invest in state-of-the-art technologies to advance our products and support our people. It is for all these reasons, I believe, that we were chosen to receive the Best Managed designation."

Hundreds of world–class businesses compete for Canada's Best Managed Companies designation each year, participating in a rigorous independent evaluation process. Canada's Best Managed is a mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned companies.

"The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience," said Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Over the past year, companies such as Mevotech have accelerated their growth by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable results."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca or contact [email protected].

About Mevotech

Mevotech is a trusted North American leader in the engineering and design of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket auto parts. Since 1982, we have been revolutionizing the technician experience through design, best practices, and rigorous testing standards. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, we provide industry-leading parts coverage, backed by knowledgeable customer care and unmatched engineering support. www.mevotech.com

