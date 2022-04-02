Metro warehouse distribution workers on strike

The Metro Distribution Centre locations in Etobicoke, Ontario supply Metro and Food Basics grocery stores across southern Ontario along the Kingston – Windsor corridor. The Unifor Local 414 members have been without a contract since October 2021.

