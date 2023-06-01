Metro Toronto Convention Centre Welcomes Six Citywide Conventions This Summer, Boosting Regional Economy

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) will host a series of six citywide conventions this summer that will gather over 27,000 national and international visitors. These large conventions will create a significant boost for the region's economy and local businesses. In its 2023/24 fiscal year, the MTCC will host 22 citywide conventions set to generate over $246 million in economic impact. Global leaders and scientists will gather at the MTCC this summer to innovate and exchange knowledge on a variety of topics, including hospitality technology, education, magnetic resonance, statistics, and food protection.

Four citywide conventions will return to the Centre for the second or third time this summer, namely the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) Annual Meeting & Exhibition, the Swift Sibos 2023 Annual Conference and Exhibition, The American Statistical Association's Joint Statistical Meeting, and the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC). This is a testament to the MTCC's ability to deliver a successful and seamless service experience, and a reflection of the facility's strong 96% overall customer satisfaction rating.

Citywide conventions that take place at the MTCC make an important impact on the economy of Toronto and the province of Ontario. They complement and enhance Toronto's global reputation across various important sectors, like life sciences and technology, and they are a catalyst for economic growth. International and national attendees generate a significant amount of visitor spending for local businesses like airports, hotels, restaurants, transportation services and more. This in turn helps support economic development while creating jobs.

Here are the MTCC's six summer citywide conventions:

June 3-8, 2023 : The 2023 International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine & The International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT) Annual Meeting & Exhibition

A convention that gathers experts to benefit the field of magnetic resonance in medicine and biology.

June 26-29, 2023 : The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC)

: The world's largest and oldest hospitality technology conference.

July 16-19, 2023 : The International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Annual Meeting

: A convention that gathers experts to discuss emerging food safety issues, the latest science, innovative solutions to new and recurring problems.





July 27-30, 2023 : The International Baccalaureate World Conference 2023

The largest gathering of IB Educators in the Americas.





August 5-10, 2023 : The American Statistical Association's Joint Statistical Meeting 2023

The largest gathering of statisticians and data scientists in North America .





. September 18-21, 2023 : The Swift Sibos 2023 Annual Conference and Exhibition

Sibos is the annual conference, exhibition and networking event organised by Swift for the financial industry.

"Our government knows that events at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre make immense contributions to our province's tourism industry and overall economic success," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "We're proud to support MTCC as they build on their reputation as a world-class business and major event venue that draws international visitors and raises Ontario's profile as a destination of choice."

"Booking citywide conventions is a competitive process. Large international conventions return to our Centre a second or third time because of the world-class event experience that we offer in the heart of our vibrant city," said Lorenz Hassenstein, President and CEO of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. "Our team is dedicated to securing and hosting successful citywide conventions that shine a spotlight on Toronto, make a tangible impact in our city, and propel ideas forward. In our 2022/23 fiscal year, our facility proudly generated $395 million in economic impact for the region."

