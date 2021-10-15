"We're proud to continue to help La Tablée des Chefs drive such incredible social impact as its logistics and transportation partner for The Solidarity Basket" said Metro Supply Chain founder and CEO Chiko Nanji. "The charity is helping to feed those in need today and is also working tirelessly to educate our youth, so they have the skills to develop food autonomy in the future."

Each gourmet Solidarity Basket features unique handmade treats and culinary delights curated by top chefs from across Canada to highlight regional delicacies. Baskets will be sold for $100 in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba starting on October 13th, 2021. The profits from this initiative will be used to support La Tablée des Chefs' programs.

"Giving back to our communities is a longstanding and important part of Metro Supply Chain's culture and we're honoured to be able to use our extensive experience and Canada-wide last mile network to help La Tablée des Chefs feed those in need," says John Fahidy, Vice-President of Transport for Metro Supply Chain.

To purchase one of The Solidarity Basket, please visit:

Québec: https://www.tableedeschefs.org/en/programs/solidarity-basket-quebec/

Canada: https://www.tableedeschefs.org/en/programs/solidarity-basket-canada/

About Metro Supply Chain

Based in Canada, Metro Supply Chain shapes and delivers innovative supply chain solutions that help some of the world's fastest growing and most reputable brands advance their businesses. Over the past 40+ years, it's grown into a significant operation of more than 80 sites and 6,000 associates across North America and Europe. Metro Supply Chain's scale, capabilities, and entrepreneurial structure enable it to solve its customers' most challenging supply chain needs, including the creation of complex e-commerce fulfillment and last mile delivery networks.

About La Tablée des Chefs

Launched in 2002, La Tablée des Chefs is a charitable organization founded by the passion of Jean-François Archambault. Its mission is to feed those experiencing food insecurities and to educate youth in culinary skills through its programs. Every year, La Tablée des Chefs recovers over 1,000,000 portions of food in Canada and educates over 4,000 youths to help build the next generation of socially conscious and adept food consumers. Funds raised support La Tablée's community outreach and education initiatives.

SOURCE Metro Supply Chain

For further information: Alison Wood, Head of Marketing and Communications, Metro Supply Chain, [email protected], Tel: 437 332-4361

Related Links

https://www.metroscg.com/

