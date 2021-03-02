Metro Supply Chain Group Completes Strategic Investment in Defence Logistics Company HCL Logistics

This investment further enhances Metro Supply Chain Group's regulated supply chain sector

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Metro Supply Chain Group Inc., a North American leader in end-to-end supply chain logistics solutions, announced today a strategic investment in HCL Logistics Inc. and HCL Transport Inc. (collectively, "HCL Logistics"), a contract logistics company specializing in defence and industrial sectors, headquartered in London, Ontario.

"With this important investment, Metro Supply Chain Group is building on our proven leadership, ingenuity and quality services to clients with complex requirements, while deepening our capabilities in the defence sector," said Chiko Nanji, Group Chairman of Metro Supply Chain Group.

Providing state-of-the-art warehousing, manufacturing line sequencing, and distribution for on-time delivery of critical defence components to global clients, HCL Logistics offers rapid turnaround and industry-leading accuracy, in addition to full visibility and reporting through every stage of the supply chain.

"We're proud of all we've done to support our Canadian Forces and Allied Forces around the world," explained Tim Van Holst, President of HCL Logistics. "As part of Metro Supply Chain Group, we're well-positioned to further enhance our defence solutions and also expand into new markets."

With a focus on innovation through business intelligence, predictive transportation management software and advanced automation, Metro Supply Chain Group and HCL Logistics share a common vision and entrepreneurial spirit. The two companies are also aligned on their strong, people-driven cultures built on integrity and teamwork, as well as a commitment to delivering tangible benefits to their customers' businesses.

"This market demands executional excellence and innovative solutions. As disruptions in global supply chains continue at an unprecedented pace, Metro Supply Chain Group can respond faster with the right strategy, plan and execution to help clients succeed," said Martin Graham, Group President of Metro Supply Chain Group. "This is the start of a longterm partnership with Tim Van Holst, Franco Barbon and the exceptional team at HCL Logistics."

Metro Supply Chain Group and HCL Logistics proudly share a commitment to our militaries. Mr. Nanji, a long-time patron and participant in Canadian defence initiatives, was appointed Honorary Colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces in 2012, and is currently with the Intelligence Regiment, Canadian Army. Metro Supply Chain Group is also pleased to support the important work of the Conference of Defence Associations (CDA) Institute.

Valitas Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to HCL Logistics.

About Metro Supply Chain Group

Based in Canada, Metro Supply Chain Group operates a significant network of over 70 sites across North America and Europe with a team of more than 6,000 associates. Its scale, deep capabilities, and entrepreneurial structure enable it to solve its customers' most challenging supply chain needs quickly.

About HCL Logistics Inc. and HCL Transport Inc.

HCL Logistics provides logistics solutions, warehousing, transloading and transport management to Canadian and global manufacturers in a secure defence environment. Since its inception, HCL Logistics has emphasized a focused strategy of investment in infrastructure and logistics capabilities to address complex national defence requirements and performance metrics. The result is state-of-the-art warehousing that includes vertical space-saving storage systems, modern condensed racking systems, automation, and just-in-time delivery. HCL Transport provides transloading and transport services, a key strategic capability between North American rail freight and over-the-road transport.

