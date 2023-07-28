TORONTO, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Metro Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of METRO Inc. (TSX: MRU), is extremely disappointed that its unionized employees at 27 Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) rejected the agreement reached last week and decided to go on strike effective July 29, even though the union bargaining committee unanimously recommended the agreement to its members.

The Company has been negotiating with the union for the past few weeks and reached a fair and equitable agreement that meets the needs of our employees and our customers while ensuring that Metro remains competitive. The settlement provided significant increases for employees in all 4 years of the agreement, as well as pension and benefits improvements for all employees, including part-time employees.

The 27 Metro stores will be closed for the duration of the strike, but pharmacies will remain open and continue to care for patients in the impacted locations.

We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience they may experience in the circumstances and invite them to visit one of our many other Metro or Food Basics stores in the GTA. For store locations, please visit metro.ca and foodbasics.ca.

